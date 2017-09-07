Premier League predictions: Lawro v BBC NFL Show analysts Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell

It's back! The Premier League resumes on Saturday after the international break, and so does your chance to make some predictions.

Will Manchester United continue their 100% winning start when they go to Stoke? Will Bournemouth, Crystal Palace or West Ham get off the mark?

The first match of the weekend is a tasty one, with Manchester City and Liverpool meeting at Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Liverpool have not lost to City in five matches since Jurgen Klopp was appointed Reds manager in October 2015, including their 4-1 win at Etihad Stadium just after he took over.

BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson said: "I think that run will continue, although I am going to go for a draw which I think would suit Liverpool more than City."

Do you agree? You can make your own predictions now - take on Lawro and other fans, create your own league and try to make it to the top of the table by playing the new-look BBC Sport Predictor game.

Lawro scored 110 points in week three, meaning he has moved up the rankings and is now just outside the top 2,000 - out of a total of more than 174,000 people who have signed up to play.

Can he push on further? There is still a long way to go - he will be making a prediction for all 380 games this season, against a variety of guests.

Lawro's opponents for this weekend's fixtures are BBC NFL Show analysts Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell.

The NFL Show is back for 2017-18 and you can watch Osi and Jason preview the new campaign here. or read some of their predictions here.

Media playback is not supported on this device Osi v Jason: How well do they know each other?

Osi scored 100 points when he took on Lawro in February, registering the fifth-highest guest score in 2016-17, so is Jason confident he will help him, rather than hinder, him this time?

"I feel pressure that I am on his team," Jason told BBC Sport. "But the thing is, you have got to know where your leadership comes from, you have got to follow the guy who has won before - and he has won."

"I did win," added Osi. "I beat Lawro - I defeated him soundly, and I am going to do it again. Let's get it done."

You can hear more from Osi and Jason on Football Focus at 12:00 BST on Saturday on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.

Premier League predictions - week 4 Result Lawro Osi & Jason SATURDAY Man City v Liverpool x-x 1-1 2-3 Arsenal v Bournemouth x-x 2-0 2-0 Brighton v West Brom x-x 1-1 0-4 Everton v Tottenham x-x 0-2 1-3 Leicester v Chelsea x-x 1-1 0-3 Southampton v Watford x-x 2-0 2-1 Stoke v Man Utd x-x 0-2 0-4 SUNDAY Burnley v Crystal Palace x-x 2-1 2-1 Swansea v Newcastle x-x 2-0 3-2 MONDAY West Ham v Huddersfield x-x 2-1 4-2

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Remember you can try to beat Lawro yourself by playing the BBC Sport Predictor game.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated.

SATURDAY

Man City v Liverpool (12:30 BST)

The question for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is what he does with Philippe Coutinho after the summer transfer saga that saw the forward ask to leave amid a series of bids from Barcelona, all of which were turned down.

Coutinho has not played for Liverpool so far this season because of a back injury but he has been in action twice for Brazil over the international break.

I am sure Coutinho will be in the Reds' squad for Saturday, but Klopp must decide whether he starts or is on the bench.

Media playback is not supported on this device Your deadline day summed up in gifs

What helps Klopp is that Liverpool have not exactly struggled in attack without Coutinho - they have been fantastic going forward.

Adam Lallana and Roberto Firmino can both play in that number 10 role too, so they have three players who can do that job - Coutinho just happens to be the best one.

It seems as though Manchester City are still settling down as a team after their summer signings, but that will happen quicker if Pep Guardiola does not chop and change his side.

I just get the feeling he is still trying to be a bit too clever with his formations and team selections, despite the fact the Premier League is so unforgiving, whoever you play.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Osi and Jason's prediction: 2-3

Arsenal v Bournemouth

We all knew Arsenal's problems had not gone away, despite them winning the FA Cup last season, but I did not expect things to go so wrong for them quite so quickly at the start of this campaign.

They are making the headlines for all the wrong reasons at the moment after two defeats in their first three league games and, in particular, the way they were beaten by Liverpool last time out.

Media playback is not supported on this device This is now a crisis for Arsenal - Keown

For Arsene Wenger to play Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - who then joined the Reds - and Alexis Sanchez - who has stayed but was close to joining Manchester City before the transfer window closed - was very odd, and obviously did not work out at all. Arsenal's performance was a total shambles.

Wenger has achieved so much with the club, but he cut such a sorry, solitary figure after the Liverpool game that I actually felt sorry for him.

It is the same old story, really - it always feels as if the Gunners are only ever 90 minutes away from another calamity - and that is not going to change regardless of how they do this weekend.

I do think they will beat Bournemouth, but I am afraid to say that, if they do, they will just be papering over the cracks.

Media playback is not supported on this device Howe 'enthused' despite Bournemouth defeat

The Cherries have issues too, of course - they are still waiting to get off the mark this season after their last-gasp defeat at the hands of Manchester City in their last match.

They played well in that game, and have not struggled to create chances in any of their matches so far. I do not look at them and see a team that is going to struggle. They will start picking points up soon.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Osi and Jason's prediction: Osi: "I like the Bournemouth keeper Asmir Begovic, he is a friend of mine - but I have to go with Arsenal." 2-0

Brighton v West Brom

Brighton are still waiting for their first Premier League win and I am sure some of their fans will be thinking they can beat West Brom at home.

But the Baggies, and their methodical approach, offer the kind of test the Seagulls will not have encountered too often before.

West Brom have only scored three league goals this season but they have picked up two wins and are still unbeaten.

That is not a surprise, because it is the Tony Pulis way - the Baggies might not be the great entertainers but, in terms of functionality, you would give them 100%.

If you sent your scouts to watch them, you would probably get the same report every time. The personnel might change, but their tactics don't.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Osi and Jason's prediction: 0-4

Everton v Tottenham

This has turned into a big game for Tottenham after they dropped more points at home in their last game against Burnley. If they lose at Goodison Park, they will have made a poor start.

I don't think Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino will allow that to happen. His teams normally play well when it matters, and I think we will see a reaction from them.

Media playback is not supported on this device Who wins, Eric Dier or Dele Alli on the basketball court?

Everton are no pushovers, but I am not sure who is going to prise open the Spurs defence. Sandro Ramirez is still adjusting to the English game and they seem a little short in attack.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Osi and Jason's prediction: Jason: "I like Harry Kane, and I am going to go with Tottenham." 1-3

Leicester v Chelsea

Danny Drinkwater could make a quick return to the King Power Stadium following his deadline-day move from the Foxes to Chelsea, and I think a draw would be a decent result for his new club.

Leicester did all right in their defeat at Old Trafford last time out without ever looking like they would hurt Manchester United, but I am expecting them to pose far more of a threat at home this weekend.

This is the start of a busy period for Chelsea, who start their Champions League campaign at home to Qarabag on Tuesday and play twice a week for the rest of the month, including some big games against Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Manchester City.

Media playback is not supported on this device Team-mates' Tweets: Gary Cahill & David Luiz

It's the first time they have played in the Champions League under Antonio Conte, but most of their team have played in it lots of times before, and will be used to the schedule.

Conte already works them hard anyway, and he will definitely be ready.

I think he is the kind of manager who focuses on getting results and worries about tiredness later, rather than trying to change his team around to keep players fresh, so I don't see the extra games affecting Chelsea's form, certainly not at this stage of the season.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Osi and Jason's prediction: 0-3

Southampton v Watford

We are seeing again what a good manager Marco Silva is - at this rate he might even last more than a season in charge of Watford - or at least get to Christmas anyway.

But I fancy Southampton here. They got back among the goals at St Mary's in their previous league game there, against West Ham, after a run of five games without scoring there at the end of last season.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Osi and Jason's prediction: 2-1

Stoke v Man Utd (17:30 BST)

Manchester United have not won at Stoke in four league visits since Sir Alex Ferguson left as manager in 2013, but I think they are well equipped to put that poor record right on Saturday.

United boss Jose Mourinho has played down their 100% winning start but I have been impressed with their performances as well as their results.

Stoke showed how difficult they are at home when they beat Arsenal, but United will put up far more of a fight. They have the players to impose themselves on Stoke, and leave with the points this time.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Osi and Jason's prediction: Osi: "United are rolling right now and destroying everyone - I see another big win for them." 0-4

SUNDAY

Burnley v Crystal Palace (13:30 BST)

There are already reports that Crystal Palace boss Frank de Boer could be sacked if he loses this game, but I hope that has not come from the hierarchy inside the club.

If it has done, it is a real worry. They are the ones who have appointed him, so are they seriously already thinking after three games, and 74 days in the job, that they want to get rid of him?

Media playback is not supported on this device Defeat is hard lesson for Palace - de Boer

It does not exactly tally with what Eagles chairman Steve Parish was saying before De Boer arrived in the summer about how they were looking for a long-term appointment, someone to build the club like long-serving manager Steve Coppell did.

Parish also talked then about how Palace were looking for a change in playing style from their new manager, and De Boer has definitely done that.

He obviously wants to play a certain way and part of the problem for him right now is that he does not have the players to do it.

Now might be the time for him to compromise a bit, because he needs a result that will take the pressure off him a bit.

Media playback is not supported on this device Palace must be attractive - De Boer

What doesn't help either is that everyone loves a stat and De Boer only lasted 85 days in charge of Inter Milan in 2016. Now people are saying he could be gone even quicker at Palace, which is just ridiculous.

There are easier places to go to pick up some points than Turf Moor, because we saw how strong Burnley were there last season, although the Clarets are doing much better on the road this time around too.

They have picked up four points in two away games so far, compared to seven points from 19 games in 2016-17 and, whatever it means for De Boer, I would expect them to beat Palace.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Osi and Jason's prediction: 2-1

Swansea v Newcastle (16:00 BST)

I think Renato Sanches is a great signing for Swansea and I will be very interested to see how he gets on in the Premier League.

Another late arrival, Wilfried Bony, is a good buy by the Welsh side too. With his body shape, he is the kind of striker who needs to be match sharp, and if he is playing every week, then we might see him find the kind of form he showed in his first spell there.

In contrast, Newcastle have not strengthened enough. With what they have got, I can see a season of struggle ahead.

Media playback is not supported on this device Focus Forum: Who were the deadline day winners & losers?

At the start of the season Magpies owner Mike Ashley said he did not have the cash to compete with the top clubs but that did not make sense to me - the top six are not Newcastle's rivals.

What they needed to do in the transfer market was compete for players with the bottom six, because they are a newly promoted club, and they still have too many Championship players. It is going to be a real battle for them to stay up.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Osi and Jason's prediction: 3-2

MONDAY

West Ham v Huddersfield (20:00 BST)

Huddersfield have made a super start to the season, in total contrast to West Ham, who have really struggled.

Terriers fans will be confident they can keep that good start going, but I don't see it being as easy as that.

Media playback is not supported on this device David Wagner 'happy & proud of humble' Terriers

This is West Ham's first home game of the season, and I am expecting a big improvement from them.

I think Hammers boss Slaven Bilic has to make a big decision about midfielder Mark Noble, however. He is a top professional and has been a brilliant player for them, but does he still warrant a place in their side?

Based on recent performances, I would have to say no.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Osi and Jason's prediction: 4-2

Osi says West Ham striker Marko Arnautovic is the Premier League player he thinks would have the best chance of making the grade in the NFL.

He said: "Christian Fuchs [of Leicester] was a really good kicker and I've seen Harry Kane do that too - he seems to have a pretty strong leg.

"But the guy who impressed me the most was Arnautovic. I had to cover him, and he was so quick. He made some really good plays."

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

How did Lawro do last time?

In the round of games before the international break, Lawro got five correct results, including two perfect scores, from 10 matches, for a total of 110 points.

He beat actor Channing Tatum, who also got five results correct but with no perfect scores, for a total of 50 points.

Total scores after week 3 Lawro 300 Guests 240

Lawro v Guests P3 W2 D0 L1

SCORE GUEST LEADERBOARD 120 Will Poulter 100 Lawro (average after three weeks) 70 Brendan Foster* 50 Steve Cram, Channing Tatum

*Foster and Cram both provided predictions on week one, but only Foster's score contributes to the guest total.

Lawro's best score: 120 points (week one v Foster and Cram)

Lawro's worst score: 70 points (week two v Poulter)