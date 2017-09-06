Jose Enrique: Ex-Liverpool and Newcastle defender retires with persistent knee injury

Enrique was part of the Liverpool side who won the League Cup in 2012

Former Liverpool and Newcastle left-back Jose Enrique has retired from football aged 31 having suffered with a persistent knee injury.

The Spaniard made 127 appearances for Newcastle before a £6.5m move to Liverpool in August 2011.

In an Instagram post, Enrique said he "would have loved to have played more years if my body had let me".`

He added on Sky Sports: "Sometimes I got dizzy in training, I was on so much medication."

Enrique continued: "After every game my knee swelled like a ball and I was barely able to walk for three days. Something that was supposed to be for three months ended up turning into two years.

"I saw five doctors in England but they did not get the problem. It hurts me, but so many times they told me it was a psychological problem I came to believe it."

Enrique made 99 appearances for Liverpool before being released in May 2016.

He signed for Spanish second tier side Real Zaragoza and made 27 appearances, scoring one goal.