Yeovil Town Ladies: Chloe Lloyd and Gemma Evans sign for Women's Super League club
- From the section Women's Football
Women's Super League club Yeovil Town Ladies have signed central midfielder Chloe Lloyd, 20, and defender Gemma Evans 21, for the 2017-18 season.
The University of South Wales students played for Great Britain at August's World University Games in Taipei.
"It's going to be a tough season, but I'm excited to see what it brings," Lloyd told the club website.
Evans added: "I look forward to the challenges ahead at a great club, with a good bunch of girls."
Manager Jamie Sherwood said: "Chloe and Gemma are two players who will give everything they've got to help this team and club succeed."