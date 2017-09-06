Yeovil Town Ladies: Chloe Lloyd and Gemma Evans sign for Women's Super League club

Yeovil Town Ladies FC
Chloe Lloyd and Gemma Evans are both Wales internationals

Women's Super League club Yeovil Town Ladies have signed central midfielder Chloe Lloyd, 20, and defender Gemma Evans 21, for the 2017-18 season.

The University of South Wales students played for Great Britain at August's World University Games in Taipei.

"It's going to be a tough season, but I'm excited to see what it brings," Lloyd told the club website.

Evans added: "I look forward to the challenges ahead at a great club, with a good bunch of girls."

Manager Jamie Sherwood said: "Chloe and Gemma are two players who will give everything they've got to help this team and club succeed."

