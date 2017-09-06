BBC Sport - John Motson explains his decision to hang up his microphone with the BBC

'I still love commentating but it’s time to go'

Legendary commentator John Motson speaks to BBC sports editor Dan Roan after announcing he will call time on his BBC career aged 72 after the conclusion of the football season.

The broadcaster, known as 'Motty', is in his 50th consecutive year with the corporation.

He covered 10 World Cups, 10 European Championships, 29 FA Cup finals and more than 200 England games.

