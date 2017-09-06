Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, St Johnstone, Hearts, Hamilton, O'Halloran, Glasgow Warriors

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Michael O'Halloran, the forward on loan to St Johnstone, has admitted he was disappointed to learn he had no future at Rangers under Pedro Caixinha by reading the Portuguese manager's comments in a newspaper last month. (The Herald)

On-loan St Johnstone forward Michael O'Halloran has claimed that Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha lacks communication skills and his training sessions are "undemanding". (The Scotsman)

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright has admitted that he is baffled about Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha's decision to rule out a return to the Ibrox team for Michael O'Halloran and hopes his club can buy the in-form on-loan forward back from the Ibrox club in January. (Scottish Sun)

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright says he will try to sign Rangers forward Michael O'Halloran in January but fears the Perth club might be priced out of a move for him because he is playing so well. (Evening Times)

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has teamed up with Manchester United's Jose Mourinho to pass on knowledge to budding football managers in his native Portugal after spending the international break delivering lectures as part of a postgraduate course for future coaches at the University of Lisbon. (Daily Record)

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele, who has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since July, is hoping to make his comeback in the 23 September league game against city rivals Rangers having returned to Scotland after continuing his rehab at the French FA's Clairefontaine base last week. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney has revealed that he knew that Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts was on his way back to the Scottish champions on loan long before the deal was officially complete but was sworn to silence. (Evening Times)

Hearts centre-back Aaron Hughes is set to become the most capped British defender of all time against world champions Germany next month, when the 38-year-old is poised to win his 109th Northern Ireland cap to equal legendary England World Cup-winning skipper Bobby Moore's record. (The Scotsman)

Despite starring in Scotland's World Cup qualifiers and a lauded debut for Liverpool, left-back Andrew Robertson has admitted he faces a tough battle to win a regular place in Jurgen Klopp's side after his transfer from Hull City because of the form of "brilliant" Alberto Moreno. (The Scotsman)

Hamilton Academical manager Martin Canning says he is puzzled as to why midfielder Greg Docherty continues to be overlooked by Scotland Under-21s despite playing regularly in the Scottish Premiership. (The Herald)

Scottish FA chief executive Stewart Regan has been accused of being being out of touch with Scotland supporters by David McDonald, owner of fans website Pie and Bovril, following a Twitter argument between the two over international ticket prices. (Daily Record)

The Scottish Professional Football League is to hold talks with international media partner MP & Silva over fears the rights holder is under-selling Scottish football, with several key countries, including the United States, facing television blackouts. (Daily Record)

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell has been elected on to the executive board of the European Club Association, with Juventus president Andrea Agnelli being named as the new chairman in the place of Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. (The Herald)

The Scottish Government's Offensive Behaviour at Football Act looks almost certain to be scrapped when a repeal bill brought forward by Labour MSP James Kelly is put to the vote. (The Scotsman)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland fly-half Finn Russell is poised to make a timely return to fitness with Glasgow Warriors after Adam Hastings, their summer signing from Bath, likely to be sidelined for at least three weeks through injury. (The Scotsman)