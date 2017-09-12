Championship
Fulham19:45Hull
Venue: Craven Cottage

Fulham v Hull City

Rui Fonte
Rui Fonte has scored once in two appearances for Fulham
Click here for live text coverage on Wednesday 19:30-22:00 BST

    Fulham will again be without Tom Cairney (knee) and Sheyi Ojo (ankle).

    However, Rui Fonte and Neeskens Kebano are expected to return to bolster Slavisa Jokanovic's attacking options.

    Hull City boss Leonid Slutsky could make changes to the team beaten 5-0 at Derby last time out.

    Forward Frazier Campbell (groin) returns to the squad while Jackson Irvine could make his first start for the Tigers after coming off the bench against the Rams.

    SAM's prediction
    Home win 54%Draw 24%Away win 22%

    SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

    Match facts

    • Nine of the last 15 league meetings between these sides at Fulham have ended in draws, with both sides winning three apiece in the other six encounters.
    • Hull, who picked up a victory at Craven Cottage in their last league visit there, have not won back-to-back away league games there since October 1911.
    • Hull's games this season have seen 24 goals; no side has seen more goals in their games with Hull scoring 12 but also conceding 12.
    • Fulham have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last 12 league games at Craven Cottage, they last went on a longer run without a shutout in February 1989 (13 successive games).
    • However, the Cottagers have scored in 20 of their last 21 home games in the league.

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Cardiff6510113816
    2Leeds64201221014
    3Wolves641184413
    4Ipswich6402108212
    5Sheff Utd640275212
    6Middlesbrough631273410
    7Derby6312107310
    8QPR631287110
    9Bristol City62318629
    10Sheff Wed62317529
    11Preston62313219
    12Nottm Forest6303911-29
    13Fulham61415417
    14Hull6213121207
    15Barnsley62138807
    16Reading621356-17
    17Norwich6213712-57
    18Aston Villa613279-26
    19Millwall61238715
    20Sunderland6123610-45
    21Birmingham611437-44
    22Burton6114414-104
    23Brentford603359-43
    24Bolton6024413-92
    View full Championship table

