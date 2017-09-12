Fulham v Hull City
-
Fulham will again be without Tom Cairney (knee) and Sheyi Ojo (ankle).
However, Rui Fonte and Neeskens Kebano are expected to return to bolster Slavisa Jokanovic's attacking options.
Hull City boss Leonid Slutsky could make changes to the team beaten 5-0 at Derby last time out.
Forward Frazier Campbell (groin) returns to the squad while Jackson Irvine could make his first start for the Tigers after coming off the bench against the Rams.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 54%
|Draw 24%
|Away win 22%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Nine of the last 15 league meetings between these sides at Fulham have ended in draws, with both sides winning three apiece in the other six encounters.
- Hull, who picked up a victory at Craven Cottage in their last league visit there, have not won back-to-back away league games there since October 1911.
- Hull's games this season have seen 24 goals; no side has seen more goals in their games with Hull scoring 12 but also conceding 12.
- Fulham have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last 12 league games at Craven Cottage, they last went on a longer run without a shutout in February 1989 (13 successive games).
- However, the Cottagers have scored in 20 of their last 21 home games in the league.