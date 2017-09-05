BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Ards earn first points with win away to Carrick
Ards earn first points with win away to Carrick
- From the section Football
Ards score a late winner away to Carrick Rangers to earn their first points of the Irish Premiership campaign.
Substitute Scott Davidson forced in the only goal with a close-range header in the 88th minute.
Before that, Kyle Cherry of Ards and Carrick skipper Michael Surgenor had been sent off.
