BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Ards earn first points with win away to Carrick

Ards earn first points with win away to Carrick

Ards score a late winner away to Carrick Rangers to earn their first points of the Irish Premiership campaign.

Substitute Scott Davidson forced in the only goal with a close-range header in the 88th minute.

Before that, Kyle Cherry of Ards and Carrick skipper Michael Surgenor had been sent off.

