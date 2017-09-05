World Cup Qualifying - European - Group G
Liechtenstein0Spain8

World Cup qualifying round-up: Spain put eight past Liechtenstein

Iago Aspas and Alvaro Morata celebrate
Alvaro Morata joined Chelsea from Real Madrid this summer

Alvaro Morata and David Silva were among the scorers as Group G leaders Spain beat Liechtenstein 8-0 in their latest World Cup qualifier.

Having beaten Italy 3-0 on Saturday, Spain led 3-0 inside 16 minutes in Vaduz through goals from Sergio Ramos, Chelsea's Morata and Isco.

Manchester City midfielder Silva added a fourth before Iago Aspas made it 5-0.

Iago set up Morata's second then scored another of his own before Max Goppel's late own goal completed the rout.

Spain top Group G by three points and have improved their goal difference to 29, 17 better than second-placed Italy, who were 1-0 winners over Israel on Tuesday.

Ciro Immobile's 53rd-minute header proved enough to take the points.

That win all but guarantees them a play-off spot as their advantage over third-placed Albania - who were held to a 1-1 home draw with Macedonia - is six points and their goal difference 11 better with two games to play.

Two from four in Group I

Cenk Tosun celebrates
Cenk Tosun celebrates his winning goal for Turkey against Croatia

Two points now separate the top four sides in Group I.

Leaders Croatia missed the chance of an outright lead as Cenk Tosun's 75th-minute goal gave Turkey a 1-0 win in Eskisehir.

This allowed Iceland to draw level at the top on 16 points thanks to a 2-0 win over Ukraine, in which Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson scored either side of the break.

Turkey and Ukraine are now both on 14 points with a goal difference of four.

Also in Group I, Finland continued their improved recent form with a 1-0 win over Kosovo in Shkoder, Teemu Pukki scoring the only goal seven minutes from time.

However, with only seven points they are out of the race for qualification.

Serbia strengthen grip on automatic spot

Serbia are favourites to win Group D after their 1-0 win over the Republic of Ireland took them to 18 points.

Wales' 2-0 victory in Moldova leaves them second, four points behind the Serbs but a point above Martin O'Neill's side.

Austria are still in with a very slim chance of taking second spot after grabbing a 1-1 draw against Georgia in Vienna, Louis Schaub cancelling out an early strike from Valeriane Gvilia.

Line-ups

Liechtenstein

  • 1Jehle
  • 5QuintansSubstituted forYildizat 60'minutes
  • 6Malin
  • 4Kaufmann
  • 3Goppel
  • 19Salanovic
  • 23PolverinoSubstituted forSeleat 78'minutes
  • 10WieserBooked at 55mins
  • 11BurgmeierSubstituted forWolfingerat 83'minutes
  • 18Hasler
  • 13Büchel

Substitutes

  • 2Brändle
  • 7Wolfinger
  • 8Ritter
  • 9Frick
  • 12Hobi
  • 14Erne
  • 15Yildiz
  • 16Sele
  • 17Hofer
  • 20Wolfinger
  • 21Majer
  • 22Sele

Spain

  • 1de Gea
  • 15RamosSubstituted forNachoat 45'minutes
  • 3Piqué
  • 16Monreal
  • 5BusquetsBooked at 81mins
  • 10Thiago Alcántara
  • 6Iniesta
  • 22IscoSubstituted forDeulofeuat 56'minutes
  • 11Pedro
  • 7Morata
  • 21SilvaSubstituted forIago Aspasat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Azpilicueta
  • 4Bartra
  • 8Ñíguez
  • 9Deulofeu
  • 12Fernández Saez
  • 13Arrizabalaga
  • 14Nacho
  • 17Iago Aspas
  • 18Alba
  • 19Vázquez
  • 20Asensio
  • 23Reina
Referee:
Ivaylo Stoyanov

Match Stats

Home TeamLiechtensteinAway TeamSpain
Possession
Home20%
Away80%
Shots
Home1
Away28
Shots on Target
Home1
Away13
Corners
Home1
Away11
Fouls
Home7
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Liechtenstein 0, Spain 8.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Liechtenstein 0, Spain 8.

Corner, Spain. Conceded by Sandro Wieser.

Attempt missed. Nacho (Spain) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gerard Deulofeu with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Spain. Conceded by Daniel Kaufmann.

Attempt blocked. Iago Aspas (Spain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Álvaro Morata.

Goal!

Own Goal by Maximilian Goppel, Liechtenstein. Liechtenstein 0, Spain 8.

Attempt missed. Thiago Alcántara (Spain) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gerard Deulofeu with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Spain. Conceded by Daniel Kaufmann.

Attempt missed. Andrés Iniesta (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Spain. Conceded by Dennis Salanovic.

Attempt saved. Álvaro Morata (Spain) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara.

Substitution

Substitution, Liechtenstein. Sandro Wolfinger replaces Franz Burgmeier.

Álvaro Morata (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aaron Sele (Liechtenstein).

Booking

Sergio Busquets (Spain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Sergio Busquets (Spain).

Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Spain. Conceded by Maximilian Goppel.

Attempt missed. Thiago Alcántara (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Iago Aspas.

Substitution

Substitution, Liechtenstein. Aaron Sele replaces Michele Polverino.

Foul by Gerard Deulofeu (Spain).

Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Spain. Gerard Piqué tries a through ball, but Álvaro Morata is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Nacho Monreal (Spain) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Andrés Iniesta with a cross following a set piece situation.

Pedro (Spain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Seyhan Yildiz (Liechtenstein).

Attempt blocked. Álvaro Morata (Spain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Liechtenstein. Conceded by Gerard Piqué.

Attempt missed. Nacho (Spain) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Andrés Iniesta.

Offside, Spain. Thiago Alcántara tries a through ball, but Pedro is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Liechtenstein 0, Spain 7. Iago Aspas (Spain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a corner.

Attempt saved. Pedro (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara.

Corner, Spain. Conceded by Maximilian Goppel.

Attempt saved. Gerard Deulofeu (Spain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Iago Aspas.

Substitution

Substitution, Liechtenstein. Seyhan Yildiz replaces Ivan Quintans.

Attempt missed. Thiago Alcántara (Spain) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Gerard Deulofeu.

Foul by Gerard Deulofeu (Spain).

Maximilian Goppel (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Álvaro Morata (Spain) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Nacho Monreal with a cross.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 5th September 2017

View all World Cup Qualifying - European scores

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France85211551017
2Sweden85121871116
3Netherlands84131611513
4Bulgaria84041317-412
5Luxembourg8125717-105
6Belarus8125416-125

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland88001831524
2Portugal87012842421
3Hungary8314119210
4Faroe Islands8224415-118
5Andorra8116217-154
6Latvia8107318-153

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany88003523324
2Northern Ireland86111621419
3Azerbaijan8314812-410
4Czech Rep823310919
5Norway8215816-87
6San Marino8008238-360

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia85301771018
2Wales8350125714
3R. of Ireland834196313
4Austria8233101009
5Georgia8053812-45
6Moldova8026420-162

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland86111811719
2Montenegro85121871116
3Denmark85121871116
4Romania82338809
5Armenia8206819-116
6Kazakhstan8026422-182

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England86201631320
2Slovakia8503146815
3Slovenia8422104614
4Scotland84221410414
5Lithuania8125618-125
6Malta8008221-190

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain87103232922
2Italy86111971219
3Albania8413109113
4Israel8305914-59
5Macedonia82151014-47
6Liechtenstein8008134-330

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium87103533222
2Bos-Herze84221981114
3Greece8341115613
4Cyprus8314812-410
5Estonia8224617-118
6Gibraltar8008337-340

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia8512123916
2Iceland8512117416
3Turkey8422128414
4Ukraine8422117414
5Finland8215610-47
6Kosovo8017320-171
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

