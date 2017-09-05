BBC Sport - Gareth Bale: Wales face two 'cup finals' on road to Russia
'Two down, two to go' for Wales
- From the section Football
Forward Gareth Bale says it is a case of "two down, two to go" for Wales as they chase a World Cup spot.
Having won 2-0 in Moldova on Tuesday, Wales will be likely to need to win their final two games, away in Georgia and at home to the Republic of Ireland, just to reach the play-offs.
