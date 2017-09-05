Trent Alexander-Arnold (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
England U21 v Latvia U21
-
Line-ups
England U21
- 1Woodman
- 2Alexander-Arnold
- 5Gomez
- 6Tomori
- 3Walker-PetersBooked at 51mins
- 4L Cook
- 8Davies
- 7OjoSubstituted forLookmanat 59'minutes
- 10Palmer
- 11Gray
- 9Abraham
Substitutes
- 12Worrall
- 13Henderson
- 14Calvert-Lewin
- 15Solanke
- 16Lookman
- 17Chilwell
- 18Maitland-Niles
Latvia U21
- 1Kurakins
- 3Litvinskis
- 5Cernomordijs
- 6Karklins
- 2Sorokins
- 7Stuglis
- 20Emsis
- 8Ciganiks
- 10FjodorovsBooked at 37minsSubstituted forGrinbergsat 61'minutes
- 17Uldrikis
- 13Jurkovskis
Substitutes
- 9Kurtiss
- 11Ivanovs
- 12Zommers
- 14Liepa
- 16Krusatins
- 18Kigurs
- 21Grinbergs
- Referee:
- Vasilis Dimitriou
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home77%
- Away23%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away17
Live Text
Foul by Janis Grinbergs (Latvia U21).
Substitution
Substitution, Latvia U21. Janis Grinbergs replaces Vladislavs Fjodorovs.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Ademola Lookman replaces Sheyi Ojo.
Corner, Latvia U21. Conceded by Demarai Gray.
Attempt missed. Tammy Abraham (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Lewis Cook.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Viktors Litvinskis.
Attempt missed. Demarai Gray (England U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Lewis Cook.
Attempt missed. Raivis Andris Jurkovskis (Latvia U21) with an attempt from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Andrejs Ciganiks with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Kyle Walker-Peters (England U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kyle Walker-Peters (England U21).
Vladislavs Fjodorovs (Latvia U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Kriss Karklins.
Kasey Palmer (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Eduards Emsis (Latvia U21).
Kyle Walker-Peters (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vladislavs Fjodorovs (Latvia U21).
Second Half
Second Half begins England U21 2, Latvia U21 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, England U21 2, Latvia U21 0.
Sheyi Ojo (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia U21).
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Kriss Karklins.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Antonijs Cernomordijs.
Attempt blocked. Raivis Andris Jurkovskis (Latvia U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eduards Emsis.
Sheyi Ojo (England U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ingars Stuglis (Latvia U21).
Tom Davies (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia U21).
Booking
Vladislavs Fjodorovs (Latvia U21) is shown the yellow card.
Demarai Gray (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Viktors Litvinskis (Latvia U21).
Goal!
Goal! England U21 2, Latvia U21 0. Tammy Abraham (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Kasey Palmer (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kyle Walker-Peters.
Tom Davies (England U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Robert Uldrikis (Latvia U21).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Sheyi Ojo (England U21) because of an injury.
Tom Davies (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Viktors Litvinskis (Latvia U21).
Attempt missed. Vladislavs Fjodorovs (Latvia U21) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
