Euro U21 Qualifying
England U212Latvia U210

England U21 v Latvia U21

Line-ups

England U21

  • 1Woodman
  • 2Alexander-Arnold
  • 5Gomez
  • 6Tomori
  • 3Walker-PetersBooked at 51mins
  • 4L Cook
  • 8Davies
  • 7OjoSubstituted forLookmanat 59'minutes
  • 10Palmer
  • 11Gray
  • 9Abraham

Substitutes

  • 12Worrall
  • 13Henderson
  • 14Calvert-Lewin
  • 15Solanke
  • 16Lookman
  • 17Chilwell
  • 18Maitland-Niles

Latvia U21

  • 1Kurakins
  • 3Litvinskis
  • 5Cernomordijs
  • 6Karklins
  • 2Sorokins
  • 7Stuglis
  • 20Emsis
  • 8Ciganiks
  • 10FjodorovsBooked at 37minsSubstituted forGrinbergsat 61'minutes
  • 17Uldrikis
  • 13Jurkovskis

Substitutes

  • 9Kurtiss
  • 11Ivanovs
  • 12Zommers
  • 14Liepa
  • 16Krusatins
  • 18Kigurs
  • 21Grinbergs
Referee:
Vasilis Dimitriou

Match Stats

Home TeamEngland U21Away TeamLatvia U21
Possession
Home77%
Away23%
Shots
Home7
Away3
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away17

Live Text

Trent Alexander-Arnold (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Janis Grinbergs (Latvia U21).

Substitution

Substitution, Latvia U21. Janis Grinbergs replaces Vladislavs Fjodorovs.

Substitution

Substitution, England U21. Ademola Lookman replaces Sheyi Ojo.

Corner, Latvia U21. Conceded by Demarai Gray.

Attempt missed. Tammy Abraham (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Lewis Cook.

Corner, England U21. Conceded by Viktors Litvinskis.

Attempt missed. Demarai Gray (England U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Lewis Cook.

Attempt missed. Raivis Andris Jurkovskis (Latvia U21) with an attempt from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Andrejs Ciganiks with a cross following a set piece situation.

Booking

Kyle Walker-Peters (England U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Kyle Walker-Peters (England U21).

Vladislavs Fjodorovs (Latvia U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, England U21. Conceded by Kriss Karklins.

Kasey Palmer (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Eduards Emsis (Latvia U21).

Kyle Walker-Peters (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Vladislavs Fjodorovs (Latvia U21).

Second Half

Second Half begins England U21 2, Latvia U21 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, England U21 2, Latvia U21 0.

Sheyi Ojo (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia U21).

Corner, England U21. Conceded by Kriss Karklins.

Corner, England U21. Conceded by Antonijs Cernomordijs.

Attempt blocked. Raivis Andris Jurkovskis (Latvia U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eduards Emsis.

Sheyi Ojo (England U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ingars Stuglis (Latvia U21).

Tom Davies (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia U21).

Booking

Vladislavs Fjodorovs (Latvia U21) is shown the yellow card.

Demarai Gray (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Viktors Litvinskis (Latvia U21).

Goal!

Goal! England U21 2, Latvia U21 0. Tammy Abraham (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Kasey Palmer (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kyle Walker-Peters.

Tom Davies (England U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Robert Uldrikis (Latvia U21).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Sheyi Ojo (England U21) because of an injury.

Tom Davies (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Viktors Litvinskis (Latvia U21).

Attempt missed. Vladislavs Fjodorovs (Latvia U21) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece U2122007166
2Belarus U21311123-14
3Croatia U2111003033
4Moldova U21310238-53
5Czech Rep U2110101101
6San Marino U21200203-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northern Ireland U2132103127
2Slovakia U2121102114
3Albania U2131113304
4Spain U2111001013
5Estonia U21401325-31
6Iceland U21100123-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark U2122009096
2Poland U2111003033
3Lithuania U21210136-33
4Finland U2110101101
5Faroe Islands U21301217-61
6Georgia U21100103-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine U2121107164
2England U2121103124
3Netherlands U2120201102
4Latvia U21302113-22
5Scotland U2110100001
6Andorra U21201106-61

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland U2122004136
2Kosovo U2142026426
3Israel U2121103124
4Germany U2111001013
5Norway U21301226-41
6Azerbaijan U21200226-40

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium U2121102114
2Sweden U2111004133
3Hungary U2111002113
4Cyprus U21210135-23
5Turkey U2110100001
6Malta U21300336-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia U2121103034
2Armenia U2131113304
3Serbia U2111004043
4Austria U2111003033
5Macedonia U2111003033
6Gibraltar U214004013-130

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Romania U2132106247
2Wales U2121103034
3Switzerland U21311124-24
4Bosnia and Herzegovina U2131027433
5Portugal U2110100001
6Liechtenstein U21200208-80

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan U21311146-24
2Slovenia U2111003123
3France U2111004133
4Luxembourg U21310235-23
5Montenegro U2110101101
6Bulgaria U21100101-10
View full Euro U21 Qualifying tables

