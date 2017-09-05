Sunderland Ladies: Rachel Laws & Ellie Stewart join for 2017-18 WSL season

Rachel Laws
Rachel Laws began her career at Sunderland Women

Sunderland Ladies have signed England international goalkeeper Rachael Laws and defender Ellie Stewart for the upcoming Women's Super League season.

Laws, 26, has rejoined the club after linking up with Durham Women for the WSL Spring Series while Stewart, 20, was most recently with Blackburn.

Stewart had spells at Liverpool and Everton before her Spring Series stint with Rovers earlier this year.

In addition, the duo will work with the Ladies' Partner Club community scheme.

"I enjoyed my time at Durham and I was very grateful for the opportunity, but Sunderland has been my home since I first signed for the club as a teenager," Stewart said.

Stewart added: "I cannot wait to get started. The girls have made me feel very welcome."

