2018 World Cup: Gabon stun Ivory Coast in Group C
- From the section Football
Ivory Coast's hopes of reaching a fourth straight World Cup took a major knock when beaten 2-1 at home by Gabon.
The slip-up gives Morocco the chance to go top of Group C should the North Africans win in Mali on Tuesday.
Axel Meye fired home after 19 minutes before Southampton's Mario Lemina curled home a beauty ten minutes later.
Gabon's Lloyd Palun was sent off in first-half stoppage time but the Ivorians could not draw level despite Maxwell Cornet's volley near the hour.
Ivory Coast stay on seven points from four games, while Morocco - their nearest challengers - had five from three games before kick-off in Bamako.