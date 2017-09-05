2018 World Cup: Cape Verde top Group D after Durban win

Garry Rodrigues scored both goals as Cape Verde beat South Africa for the second time in five days

Cape Verde recorded back-to-back victories against South Africa when winning 2-1 in Durban to top Group D of African World Cup qualifying.

Galatasaray winger Garry Rodrigues scored both Cape Verde goals to lift his side to six points, having been bottom of the group before kick-off.

Rodrigues' first came from a free-kick while his second, after 67 minutes, was a bending strike from outside the box.

Andile Jali reduced the deficit two minutes from time.

Prior to last week, Cape Verde had not scored a goal in the group but successive 2-1 wins, the first of which came in Praia on Friday, have turned their fortunes around.

Meanwhile, South Africa coach Stuart Baxter will face searching questions as South Africa face the prospect of yet another qualifying failure.

Either Burkina Faso or Senegal can replace Cape Verde at the top of the group during their meeting in Ouagadougou.