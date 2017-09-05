Euro U21 Qualifying
Portugal U2119:15Wales U21
Venue: Estádio Municipal de Chaves

Portugal U21 v Wales U21

Renato Sanches
Renato Sanches plays against Wales just days before moving to Swansea

    Manager Rob Page expects Wales Under-21s to face their toughest European Championship, Group Eight test in Portugal on Tuesday.

    Wales opened their campaign with a 3-0 win in Switzerland on Friday but now face the group favourites in Chaves.

    "I think Portugal are going to be strong and will be the main threat for us," Wales Under-21 boss Page said.

    "We've got to respect them, our game-plan might be a little bit different than for the Switzerland game."

    Wales will come up against new Swansea City signing Renato Sanches, as the Euro 2016 winner has rejoined the under-21 set-up.

    Tyler Roberts, David Brooks and George Thomas were all on target against Switzerland.

    Brooks had just returned to the Wales fold after pulling out of the under-20 squad to star for eventual winners England at this summer's Toulon Tournament.

    Thomas moved from Coventry to Leicester this summer and Page believes the 20-year-old is feeling the benefits of being in a Premier League environment.

    "He's full of enthusiasm and he got a great move to Leicester," Page said.

    "He showed last season that he's capable of playing at a higher level.

    "Big occasions don't faze him - just look at his fantastic winning goal in the Checkatrade Trophy final at Wembley.

    "It was similar to the one he scored against Ivory Coast for us in the Toulon Tournament.

    "He's a great talent coming through the system and it will be interesting to see how he develops at Leicester."

    Top Stories

