Kyle Letheren: Plymouth Argyle re-sign former York and Dundee keeper

Kyle Letheren was part of the York side which won the FA Trophy at Wembley in May

Plymouth Argyle have re-signed former York and Dundee goalkeeper Kyle Letheren on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old Welshman spent four months with the League One club in 2009 but failed to make an appearance.

He played 28 times in the National League last season for York, who were relegated to the sixth tier.

Letheren, who has also played for Kilmarnock and Blackpool, will provide competition for fellow Plymouth keepers Luke McCormick and Robbert te Loeke.

