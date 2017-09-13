Gary Owers: Torquay United appoint Bath City manager as head coach

Gary Owers was a first-team coach at Plymouth when John Sheridan was in charge

National League side Torquay United have appointed Bath City boss Gary Owers as their new head coach, with Martin Kuhl joining as his assistant.

Owers, 48, has replaced Kevin Nicholson, who was the first boss to be sacked in England's top five divisions this season when he left on 17 August.

The former Bristol City, Notts County and Sunderland midfielder watched their 3-1 defeat by Bromley on Tuesday.

Torquay are bottom of the fifth tier with just three points from 10 games.

The Devon side will pay National League South side Bath compensation for Owers, who resigned from the Somerset club to take the role, while the future of caretaker boss Robbie Herrera is not clear.

Owers has previously managed Forest Green and held coaching roles at Plymouth, Aldershot and Gateshead.

"We were very pleased with both the quality and quantity of applications we received, providing the enviable but time-consuming position of real choice," said Gulls general manager Geoff Harrop.

"Gary and Martin emerged as our choice from a very competent and experienced pool of applicants."

Kuhl, 52, had been Reading's under-23 coach for seven years before leaving the club in May, and represented Birmingham and Portsmouth during his playing career.