Nathaniel Clyne: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp expects long absence for defender

Liverpool expect to be without defender Nathaniel Clyne for several months as he recovers from a back injury, says manager Jurgen Klopp.

The 26-year-old played just 45 minutes in pre-season during a 4-0 win at Tranmere Rovers on 12 July.

He is not in the Reds' Champions League squad and Klopp says he will be out for the "majority" of group fixtures, which run until December.

"The reality is we are looking at some time before he is back," said Klopp.

"I am told it will be longer than just a couple of weeks, so we will continue to monitor and assess.

"If we are fortunate enough to still be in Uefa competition in the new year he could be added to the squad then."

Klopp has used Trent Alexander-Arnold, 18, and 20-year-old Joe Gomez at right-back in his side's opening three league games of the season.

Clyne played 41 times in all competitions last season and last featured for England in a friendly draw with Spain in November.

It looks certain he will miss England's two World Cup qualifiers against Slovenia and Lithuania in October.