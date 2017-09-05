BBC Sport - Cameroon coach Hugo Broos: Bassogog must vary his game
Broos: Bassogog must vary his game
- From the section Football
Cameroon coach Hugo Bross says that Christian Bassogog needs to vary his game and be less predictable.
He also asks for patience and support in the future as he looks to experiment and develop the Indomitable Lions before they defend their Africa Cup of Nations title on home soil in 2019.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired