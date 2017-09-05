BBC Sport - Cameroon coach Hugo Broos: Bassogog must vary his game

Broos: Bassogog must vary his game

Cameroon coach Hugo Bross says that Christian Bassogog needs to vary his game and be less predictable.

He also asks for patience and support in the future as he looks to experiment and develop the Indomitable Lions before they defend their Africa Cup of Nations title on home soil in 2019.

