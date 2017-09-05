Mark Reynolds: Aberdeen defender commits to new contract

Reynolds scored in last month's 2-1 victory at Ross County

Aberdeen defender Mark Reynolds has signed a new contract extension, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2019.

Reynolds, 30, arrived at Pittodrie in January 2012, staying on after a six-month loan from Sheffield Wednesday.

He has made 226 appearances for the Dons, scoring seven goals.

"I was lucky to come in at a time when Aberdeen was on the rise and every year we seem to have got better and better," said Reynolds.

"The signs for this season are already very good.

"We have got a very strong squad so it was a very easy decision to make."

Aberdeen top the Premiership after four games, the only side with a 100% record.

Reynolds spent five years with Motherwell before a move to Hillsborough in January 2011.

He and fellow defender Andrew Considine are the only players who have been in the first team squad since manager Derek McInnes joined the Dons in March 2013.

"Getting good centre halves in the building isn't always easy and we're pleased he's secured his future with us," McInnes told the club website.

"He was so eager to get it done, he loves it at the club and that's music to our ears."