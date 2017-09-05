Scottish Challenge Cup: Blues v holders Dundee Utd with Crues v Cove Rangers

From the section

Crusaders were the first Irish League side to play in the Scottish Challenge Cup when they lost to Livingston last season

Linfield will face holders Dundee United at Tannadice Park in the third round of the Scottish Challenge Cup.

Crusaders, meanwhile, will have a trip to Highland League club Cove Rangers with both ties taking place on the weekend of 7/8 October.

The Blues progressed to the last 16 by beating Lowlands League club Spartans 2-1 in Edinburgh on Saturday.

Billy Joe Burns' stoppage-time winner earned the Crues a 3-2 victory over Motherwell's Under-20s at Seaview.