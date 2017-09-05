Jesse Starkey: Midfielder leaves Swindon by mutual consent

Jesse Starkey
Jesse Starkey (right) joined Swindon from Brighton in January

Swindon Town midfielder Jesse Starkey has left the League Two club after just seven months at the County Ground.

The 22-year-old's contract was cancelled by mutual consent for him to find first-team football elsewhere.

Starkey joined Swindon in January from Brighton & Hove Albion, making his debut for the club on the final day of last season in a 3-0 defeat by Charlton Athletic.

That game was Starkey's only appearance for the Robins.

