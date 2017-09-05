BBC Sport - Gareth Southgate: Dele Alli and Kyle Walker have a 'strange way of communicating'

Alli and Walker have 'strange way of communicating'

England manager Gareth Southgate says Dele Alli and Kyle Walker have a "strange way of communicating" following Alli's middle-finger gesture during the World Cup qualifying win over Slovakia on Monday.

READ MORE: Dele Alli: Middle-finger gesture aimed at England team-mate Kyle Walker

