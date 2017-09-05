St Johnstone's Tommy Wright and Michael O'Halloran take monthly awards

From the section

St Johnstone's Tommy Wright has been named Scottish Premiership manager of the month, with forward Michael O'Halloran chosen as top player.

The Perth side remain unbeaten after ending August with a 1-1 draw away to leaders and reigning champions Celtic.

O'Halloran has scored four goals in five appearances since returning to McDiarmid Park on loan from Rangers.

Saints had kicked off the league season with wins over Kilmarnock, Motherwell and Partick Thistle.

Wright's side sit third in the table, equal with Celtic and two behind leaders Aberdeen.