Niall Ennis: Shrewsbury striker out for 'four to six months' with knee injury

Niall Ennis' career has been stalled by injury

Shrewsbury striker Niall Ennis will be sidelined for four to six months after picking up a serious knee injury.

Ennis, who is on a season-long loan from Wolves, requires surgery on the meniscus injury spotted in training.

The England Under-18 international has made just two appearances for the League One side since making the move.

The 18-year-old academy graduate is yet to make a first-team appearance for Wolves having missed four months with a broken leg suffered in November 2016.