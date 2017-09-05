Paul Cox: Guiseley appoint former Mansfield and Barrow manager

Paul Cox
Paul Cox won promotion to League Two with Mansfield in 2013

Guiseley have appointed former Mansfield and Barrow boss Paul Cox as their new manager.

The 45-year-old left the Bluebirds last month, just five games into the National League season.

He replaces Adam Lockwood after the former Yeovil and Doncaster defender was sacked by the Lions last week with the club in the relegation zone.

Cox's first game in charge will be Saturday's home match against Eastleigh at Nethermoor Park.

