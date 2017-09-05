World Cup: Chris Martin wary of Slovakia and Slovenia but thinks Scotland can qualify

Chris Martin (right) was a Scotland substitute against Malta

Chris Martin has warned Scotland fans not to underestimate the task still facing his side but thinks they can now qualify for the 2018 World Cup finals.

The Scots will finish second in Group F should they follow back-to-back wins over Lithuania and Malta with two more.

"We can't get too carried away with these two victories," said the striker.

"There's still two massive games to come and we need to put in the same performance levels and, if we can, I'm sure we will be alright."

Scotland host Slovakia on 5 October and then travel to face Slovenia three days later as they chase the play-off place that goes with being among the best eight of nine section runners-up.

Slovakia tie 'bigger than England match'

Slovakia, who entertain Malta in their last game, are one point ahead of the Scots and Slovenia, who next host leaders England.

Derby County's Martin hopes a packed Hampden Park can help his side reverse the fortunes almost exactly a year since Gordon Strachan's side lost 3-0 in Slovakia.

"It is in our hands because we have obviously got to play Slovakia, so we're looking forward to it," he said after Monday's 2-0 win over Malta.

"Hopefully it will be a full house with everybody behind us because I'm sure we're going to need them.

"They are a tough side and we saw that in the other fixture against them.

"They played extremely well that night, but we're a different team compared to that game, so we'll give them a right run for their money."

Adam Nemec (left) scored as Scotland lost 3-0 in Slovakia in October

Martin has found himself on the bench as Celtic's Leigh Griffiths has taken the striker's role during Scotland's four-match unbeaten run but concedes that changes made by head coach Strachan have paid off.

"We've got a bit of momentum going for us and hopefully we can continue that when we meet up in a month's time," he said.

"It is amazing what that kind of confidence and momentum can do for you when you get on a roll and put in the performances and, fair play to the boys who have started the games, they have done extremely well.

"They have taken some of the confidence from their clubs and brought it to the international stage, which was obviously needed.

"But we've done it and we've put ourselves in a half-decent position now and we need to finish the job."

Griffiths scored Scotland's second goal against Malta and supplied the corner from which Christophe Berra put Strachan's side on the road to victory with an early header.

The Hearts defender, who praised Griffiths' set-piece deliveries, thinks Slovakia's visit is now a more important occasion than June's 2-2 draw with England.

"Obviously the England game was massive because it is your old enemy, but in this game there is a lot to play for and we need to win our remaining two games," said Berra.

"This one in the grand scheme of things is bigger because it could be about to qualify or not to qualify.

"If we were to win that, it would be massive for our confidence going into that last game against Slovenia.

"It is going to be difficult. They have some really good players, players that play for top clubs in Europe, but at the moment we've been doing well and we need to take that momentum into the games."