Wrexham v Hartlepool United

Craig Harrison
Craig Harrison presided over a world record breaking winning run with the New Saints last season

    Former New Saints manager Craig Harrison returns to Wales for the first time since his record breaking season in the Welsh Premier League.

    Wrexham may be without goalkeeper Chris Dunn and winger Jack Mackreth is still injured. James Hurst is a doubt and James Jennings is suspended.

    Harrison will check on the fitness of striker Connor Simpson but Jake Cassidy (foot) is out for eight weeks.

    Blair Adams, Scott Harrison and Louis Laing could all return from injury.

    Tuesday 12th September 2017

    • GatesheadGateshead19:45ChesterChester
    • BarrowBarrow19:45GuiseleyGuiseley
    • Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge19:45Sutton UnitedSutton United
    • DoverDover Athletic19:45Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
    • EastleighEastleigh19:45Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United
    • EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United19:45AldershotAldershot Town
    • BromleyBromley19:45TorquayTorquay United
    • Leyton OrientLeyton Orient19:45HalifaxFC Halifax Town
    • MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town19:45FyldeAFC Fylde
    • Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United19:45TranmereTranmere Rovers
    • WokingWoking19:45Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
    • WrexhamWrexham19:45HartlepoolHartlepool United
    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Dover9522106417
    2Dag & Red94411912716
    3Wrexham951385316
    4Leyton Orient95131413116
    5Sutton United95131110116
    6Halifax943297215
    7Aldershot9423159614
    8Boreham Wood94231813514
    9Macclesfield942389-114
    10Maidenhead United93331411312
    11Gateshead9333107312
    12Eastleigh926197212
    13Bromley93331312112
    14Tranmere933387112
    15Maidstone United93331112-112
    16Woking94051316-312
    17Ebbsfleet91801513211
    18Fylde92521516-111
    19Hartlepool9324810-211
    20Barrow92431110110
    21Chester9153812-48
    22Solihull Moors9216916-77
    23Guiseley9135618-126
    24Torquay9036920-113
