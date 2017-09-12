Bromley v Torquay United
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dover
|9
|5
|2
|2
|10
|6
|4
|17
|2
|Dag & Red
|9
|4
|4
|1
|19
|12
|7
|16
|3
|Wrexham
|9
|5
|1
|3
|8
|5
|3
|16
|4
|Leyton Orient
|9
|5
|1
|3
|14
|13
|1
|16
|5
|Sutton United
|9
|5
|1
|3
|11
|10
|1
|16
|6
|Halifax
|9
|4
|3
|2
|9
|7
|2
|15
|7
|Aldershot
|9
|4
|2
|3
|15
|9
|6
|14
|8
|Boreham Wood
|9
|4
|2
|3
|18
|13
|5
|14
|9
|Macclesfield
|9
|4
|2
|3
|8
|9
|-1
|14
|10
|Maidenhead United
|9
|3
|3
|3
|14
|11
|3
|12
|11
|Gateshead
|9
|3
|3
|3
|10
|7
|3
|12
|12
|Eastleigh
|9
|2
|6
|1
|9
|7
|2
|12
|13
|Bromley
|9
|3
|3
|3
|13
|12
|1
|12
|14
|Tranmere
|9
|3
|3
|3
|8
|7
|1
|12
|15
|Maidstone United
|9
|3
|3
|3
|11
|12
|-1
|12
|16
|Woking
|9
|4
|0
|5
|13
|16
|-3
|12
|17
|Ebbsfleet
|9
|1
|8
|0
|15
|13
|2
|11
|18
|Fylde
|9
|2
|5
|2
|15
|16
|-1
|11
|19
|Hartlepool
|9
|3
|2
|4
|8
|10
|-2
|11
|20
|Barrow
|9
|2
|4
|3
|11
|10
|1
|10
|21
|Chester
|9
|1
|5
|3
|8
|12
|-4
|8
|22
|Solihull Moors
|9
|2
|1
|6
|9
|16
|-7
|7
|23
|Guiseley
|9
|1
|3
|5
|6
|18
|-12
|6
|24
|Torquay
|9
|0
|3
|6
|9
|20
|-11
|3
