Colchester United v Chesterfield
-
- From the section Football
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Exeter
|6
|5
|1
|0
|11
|5
|6
|16
|2
|Accrington
|6
|4
|1
|1
|14
|8
|6
|13
|3
|Notts County
|6
|4
|1
|1
|11
|7
|4
|13
|4
|Crewe
|6
|3
|2
|1
|10
|5
|5
|11
|5
|Stevenage
|6
|3
|2
|1
|10
|7
|3
|11
|6
|Wycombe
|6
|3
|2
|1
|13
|11
|2
|11
|7
|Barnet
|6
|3
|1
|2
|10
|6
|4
|10
|8
|Coventry
|6
|3
|1
|2
|6
|3
|3
|10
|9
|Swindon
|6
|3
|1
|2
|8
|9
|-1
|10
|10
|Mansfield
|6
|2
|3
|1
|12
|8
|4
|9
|11
|Lincoln City
|6
|2
|3
|1
|9
|6
|3
|9
|12
|Newport
|6
|2
|3
|1
|9
|6
|3
|9
|13
|Luton
|6
|2
|2
|2
|13
|8
|5
|8
|14
|Colchester
|6
|2
|1
|3
|10
|10
|0
|7
|15
|Cambridge
|6
|2
|1
|3
|4
|6
|-2
|7
|16
|Carlisle
|6
|2
|1
|3
|8
|11
|-3
|7
|17
|Yeovil
|6
|2
|1
|3
|10
|16
|-6
|7
|18
|Crawley
|6
|2
|0
|4
|7
|8
|-1
|6
|19
|Grimsby
|6
|2
|0
|4
|8
|13
|-5
|6
|20
|Morecambe
|6
|1
|2
|3
|4
|7
|-3
|5
|21
|Cheltenham
|6
|1
|1
|4
|5
|10
|-5
|4
|22
|Forest Green
|6
|1
|1
|4
|9
|18
|-9
|4
|23
|Chesterfield
|6
|1
|1
|4
|5
|14
|-9
|4
|24
|Port Vale
|6
|1
|0
|5
|5
|9
|-4
|3
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Enjoy the best debate, analysis and interviews with 5 live and World Service football plus our commentary listings.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired