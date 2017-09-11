Newport County v Cheltenham Town
-
- From the section Football
Newport skipper Joss Labadie could miss Cheltenham's visit to Rodney Parade.
Midfielder Labadie came off before half-time of Saturday's goalless home draw with Wycombe with a groin strain.
Defender Mark O'Brien also faces a fitness test on a bruised foot.
Cheltenham midfielder Nigel Atangana is fit and defender Will Boyle is also pushing for a first team return.
However, striker Dan Holman is a doubt for the visitors with a thigh strain.