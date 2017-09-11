Bolton Wanderers v Sheffield United

From the section

Clayton Donaldson (right) injured his hamstring when scoring his second goal at Sunderland on Saturday

Bolton defender David Wheater (knee) should be fit enough to start against Sheffield United on Tuesday.

But Derik Osede (groin) and Stephen Darby (hamstring) were awaiting scan results on Monday, while midfielder Filipe Morais (knee) is doubtful.

Sheffield United striker Clayton Donaldson (hamstring) may miss out after injuring himself while scoring twice on his debut at Sunderland.

Leon Clarke is available again after completing a three-game suspension.

SAM's prediction Home win 32% Draw 28% Away win 40%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts