Sunderland v Nottingham Forest

    Sunderland boss Simon Grayson has injury concerns after Saturday's 2-1 defeat by Sheffield United, notably after defender Lamine Kone limped off.

    Aiden McGeady, Lee Cattermole and Bryan Oviedo could return after missing the Blades game through injury.

    Forest will be unable to call on former Black Cats midfielder David Vaughan who has a groin problem.

    Goalkeeper Stephen Henderson could press Jordan Smith after his return from a long-term Achilles injury.

    • Sunderland have won their last four meetings against Forest in all competitions - though this is their first encounter since August 2008.
    • Forest have never won a league game at the Stadium of Light in three attempts (D1 L2) - their last away win at Sunderland came at Roker Park in November 1993, with a Stan Collymore brace helping them to a 3-2 win.
    • The Black Cats are winless in 13 league games at the Stadium of Light (D5 L8) - their second-longest winless home run in their league history (18 in 2005-06).
    • Nottingham Forest have lost eight of their last 10 away Championship matches on a Tuesday (D2) since a 1-0 win at Birmingham in September 2015.
    • No Championship player has had a hand in more goals than Barrie McKay this season (five; two goals, three assists).

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Cardiff6510113816
    2Leeds64201221014
    3Wolves641184413
    4Ipswich6402108212
    5Sheff Utd640275212
    6Middlesbrough631273410
    7Derby6312107310
    8QPR631287110
    9Bristol City62318629
    10Sheff Wed62317529
    11Preston62313219
    12Nottm Forest6303911-29
    13Fulham61415417
    14Hull6213121207
    15Barnsley62138807
    16Reading621356-17
    17Norwich6213712-57
    18Aston Villa613279-26
    19Millwall61238715
    20Sunderland6123610-45
    21Birmingham611437-44
    22Burton6114414-104
    23Brentford603359-43
    24Bolton6024413-92
    View full Championship table

