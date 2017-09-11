Sunderland v Nottingham Forest

From the section

Lamine Kone was withdrawn at half-time in Saturday's 2-1 Sunderland defeat by Sheffield United

Sunderland boss Simon Grayson has injury concerns after Saturday's 2-1 defeat by Sheffield United, notably after defender Lamine Kone limped off.

Aiden McGeady, Lee Cattermole and Bryan Oviedo could return after missing the Blades game through injury.

Forest will be unable to call on former Black Cats midfielder David Vaughan who has a groin problem.

Goalkeeper Stephen Henderson could press Jordan Smith after his return from a long-term Achilles injury.

SAM's prediction Home win 48% Draw 27% Away win 25%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

