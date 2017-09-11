Sunderland v Nottingham Forest
Sunderland boss Simon Grayson has injury concerns after Saturday's 2-1 defeat by Sheffield United, notably after defender Lamine Kone limped off.
Aiden McGeady, Lee Cattermole and Bryan Oviedo could return after missing the Blades game through injury.
Forest will be unable to call on former Black Cats midfielder David Vaughan who has a groin problem.
Goalkeeper Stephen Henderson could press Jordan Smith after his return from a long-term Achilles injury.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 48%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 25%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Sunderland have won their last four meetings against Forest in all competitions - though this is their first encounter since August 2008.
- Forest have never won a league game at the Stadium of Light in three attempts (D1 L2) - their last away win at Sunderland came at Roker Park in November 1993, with a Stan Collymore brace helping them to a 3-2 win.
- The Black Cats are winless in 13 league games at the Stadium of Light (D5 L8) - their second-longest winless home run in their league history (18 in 2005-06).
- Nottingham Forest have lost eight of their last 10 away Championship matches on a Tuesday (D2) since a 1-0 win at Birmingham in September 2015.
- No Championship player has had a hand in more goals than Barrie McKay this season (five; two goals, three assists).