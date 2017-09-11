Championship
Norwich19:45Burton
Venue: Carrow Road

Norwich City v Burton Albion

Alex Tettey
Alex Tettey is in his sixth season with Norwich City
Click here for live text coverage on Tuesday 19:00-22:15 BST

    Norwich City manager Daniel Farke has no new injury concerns, but may rotate his squad against Burton Albion.

    Alex Tettey is likely to be rested, with Harrison Reed and Wes Hoolahan pushing for starts after not playing in Saturday's 1-0 win over Birmingham.

    Luke Murphy should return to Burton's starting line-up after being ineligible for the 5-0 defeat by Leeds.

    Lloyd Dyer, Tom Flanagan, Tom Naylor, Luke Varney and Marvin Sordell could all also feature for the Brewers.

    SAM's prediction
    Home win 72%Draw 17%Away win 11%

    SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

    Match facts

    • This is only the third meeting between the teams in any competition - both previous games were in the league last season, with both sides picking up one win each.
    • Nigel Clough's two league visits to Carrow Road as a manager have ended in defeats, losing 3-2 as Derby boss in April 2011 and 3-1 last season with Burton.
    • Norwich have only lost two of their 15 Championship games at Carrow Road in 2017 (W10 D3), keeping clean sheets in four of the last five.
    • The Brewers have failed to pick up a point on the road this season, losing all three games - they've not lost four away games in a row since March 2012 (six successive losses).
    • Nelson Oliveira has scored six goals in his last eight league games for Norwich, including four of the first six games of this season.

    Find out more

    Scores, Results & Fixtures

    Tuesday 12th September 2017

    View all Championship fixtures

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Cardiff6510113816
    2Leeds64201221014
    3Wolves641184413
    4Ipswich6402108212
    5Sheff Utd640275212
    6Middlesbrough631273410
    7Derby6312107310
    8QPR631287110
    9Bristol City62318629
    10Sheff Wed62317529
    11Preston62313219
    12Nottm Forest6303911-29
    13Fulham61415417
    14Hull6213121207
    15Barnsley62138807
    16Reading621356-17
    17Norwich6213712-57
    18Aston Villa613279-26
    19Millwall61238715
    20Sunderland6123610-45
    21Birmingham611437-44
    22Burton6114414-104
    23Brentford603359-43
    24Bolton6024413-92
    View full Championship table

    Top Stories

    Explore the BBC

    Get Inspired Activity Finder

    Run by the BBC and partners

    Find ways to get active near you:

    Love to Swim logo

    Swimming Lessons (London Docklands)
    Get into golf

    Golf Lesson

    For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired