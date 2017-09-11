Norwich City v Burton Albion

Alex Tettey is in his sixth season with Norwich City

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke has no new injury concerns, but may rotate his squad against Burton Albion.

Alex Tettey is likely to be rested, with Harrison Reed and Wes Hoolahan pushing for starts after not playing in Saturday's 1-0 win over Birmingham.

Luke Murphy should return to Burton's starting line-up after being ineligible for the 5-0 defeat by Leeds.

Lloyd Dyer, Tom Flanagan, Tom Naylor, Luke Varney and Marvin Sordell could all also feature for the Brewers.

SAM's prediction Home win 72% Draw 17% Away win 11%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts