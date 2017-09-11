Wolverhampton Wanderers v Bristol City
Wolves boss Nuno is likely to name an unchanged side following Saturday's 1-0 Championship home win over Millwall.
Willy Boly is still injured, so Danny Batth may remain in a three-man defence after his first league appearance of 2017-18, having helped his side keep a sixth clean sheet in eight games.
Ninth-placed Bristol City, like third-placed Wolves, have also lost just once this season in six league matches.
Injured full-back Eros Pisano (knee) will be out for another 10 days.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 53%
|Draw 25%
|Away win 22%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Wolves have not lost a home match against Bristol City in any competition since March 1931, a run of 23 games without defeat.
- The Robins have not kept a clean sheet in a league match at Molineux since December 1992, since when they have conceded on nine consecutive visits.
- Wolves have kept a clean sheet in five of their last seven league matches, conceding twice in each of the other two matches.
- Since they were promoted to the Championship in 2015, Bristol City are yet to win away from home on a Tuesday.
- Romain Saiss has completed 376 of his passes so far in the Championship this season, 11 more than any other player in the league.