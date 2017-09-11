Preston North End v Cardiff City

Preston's Daniel Johnson faces a late fitness test ahead of the Cardiff game

Preston could be without midfield duo Ben Pearson and Daniel Johnson for the Championship visit of Cardiff City.

Both missed Saturday's draw versus Barnsley, with manager Alex Neil hoping to get Johnson back as he undergoes a late fitness test ahead of the game.

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock will consider making changes, despite his league leaders remaining unbeaten.

Aron Gunnarsson could be rested, whilst Lee Tomlin is in contention to make his first league start for a month.

Aron Gunnarsson (right) could be rested after a busy schedule with club and country

SAM's prediction Home win 35% Draw 28% Away win 37%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts