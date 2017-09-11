Sheffield Wednesday v Brentford

Sergi Canos made his return from a pre-season injury at Aston Villa on Saturday

Sheffield Wednesday could be without Kieran Lee and Jack Hunt, who were both influential in their victory over Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Striker Steven Fletcher and Ross Wallace are also doubts, with Glenn Loovens still sidelined.

Brentford winger Sergi Canos (ankle) could miss out after coming off in their draw at Aston Villa.

He could be replaced by Florian Jozefzoon, who is set to return after missing their last game with illness.

SAM's prediction Home win 48% Draw 26% Away win 26%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts