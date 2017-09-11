Queens Park Rangers v Millwall

Neil Harris worked under Ian Holloway at Millwall between January 2014 and March 2015

QPR remain without defenders James Perch and Grant Hall, who are dealing with long-term knee injuries.

Former captain Clint Hill, 38, is training with the Rs as manager Ian Holloway considers adding depth to his defensive options.

Millwall striker Tom Elliott is a doubt for the Lions after suffering an injury in training on Friday.

Winger Aiden O'Brien will miss out after being sent off in the defeat by Wolves on Saturday.

Millwall boss Neil Harris replaced QPR manager Ian Holloway as Lions manager in March 2015 with the club in the Championship relegation zone, having previously been a member of his coaching staff.

SAM's prediction Home win 45% Draw 28% Away win 27%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Millwall manager Neil Harris told BBC Radio London:

"I can't wait, there's added spice to the game straightaway as a London derby. Loftus Road is a great football theatre, there's a real history within the stadium and the club.

"It's a Millwall atmosphere at QPR. They're always good games to play in, QPR v Millwall, and then there's the added spice of 'Ollie' [Holloway] being the manager.

"I've got a huge respect for what he's achieved in the game, had some great moments here as well. He left at a time when it wasn't going well for us, but we have to remember what he achieved the year before when he kept us in the division."

Match facts