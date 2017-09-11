Queens Park Rangers v Millwall
-
- From the section Football
QPR remain without defenders James Perch and Grant Hall, who are dealing with long-term knee injuries.
Former captain Clint Hill, 38, is training with the Rs as manager Ian Holloway considers adding depth to his defensive options.
Millwall striker Tom Elliott is a doubt for the Lions after suffering an injury in training on Friday.
Winger Aiden O'Brien will miss out after being sent off in the defeat by Wolves on Saturday.
Millwall boss Neil Harris replaced QPR manager Ian Holloway as Lions manager in March 2015 with the club in the Championship relegation zone, having previously been a member of his coaching staff.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 45%
|Draw 28%
|Away win 27%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Millwall manager Neil Harris told BBC Radio London:
"I can't wait, there's added spice to the game straightaway as a London derby. Loftus Road is a great football theatre, there's a real history within the stadium and the club.
"It's a Millwall atmosphere at QPR. They're always good games to play in, QPR v Millwall, and then there's the added spice of 'Ollie' [Holloway] being the manager.
"I've got a huge respect for what he's achieved in the game, had some great moments here as well. He left at a time when it wasn't going well for us, but we have to remember what he achieved the year before when he kept us in the division."
Match facts
- The Hoops are unbeaten in their last seven home games against Millwall in all competitions (W3 D4).
- Millwall's last win against QPR at Loftus Road came in February 1989, winning 2-1 with goals from Jimmy Carter and Tony Cascarino in a top-flight match.
- QPR boss Ian Holloway hasn't lost a match against Millwall since November 2000, when his Bristol Rovers side went down 2-1 - on the scoresheet for the Lions that day was current boss Neil Harris.
- QPR have lost one of their last 17 home league games on a Tuesday (W11 D5) - but that defeat was a 6-0 hammering at the hands of Newcastle last season
- Millwall are winless in their last 11 Championship away games, failing to score in eight of those games (D3 L8).
- Only Jota (18) has had more shots without scoring in the Championship this season than Millwall's Steve Morison (16).