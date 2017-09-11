Leeds United v Birmingham City

Pierre Michel-Lasogga scored twice on his debut in English football in Leeds' 5-0 win over Burton on Saturday

Leeds United full-back Vurnon Anita (eye) and Eunan O'Kane (groin) are both available despite having to go off in Saturday's win over Burton.

Striker Pierre Michel-Lasogga is in the squad but may not feature as his girlfriend is due to give birth.

Birmingham City have no new injury or suspension concerns after Saturday's defeat at Norwich.

Blues boss Harry Redknapp gave debuts to six players in that game and could name the same team.

SAM's prediction Home win 59% Draw 24% Away win 17%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts