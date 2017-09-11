Leeds United v Birmingham City
Leeds United full-back Vurnon Anita (eye) and Eunan O'Kane (groin) are both available despite having to go off in Saturday's win over Burton.
Striker Pierre Michel-Lasogga is in the squad but may not feature as his girlfriend is due to give birth.
Birmingham City have no new injury or suspension concerns after Saturday's defeat at Norwich.
Blues boss Harry Redknapp gave debuts to six players in that game and could name the same team.
|Home win 59%
|Draw 24%
|Away win 17%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Leeds have kept one clean sheet in their last 19 matches against Birmingham in all competitions, with Paddy Kenny the goalkeeper to do so in a 4-0 win in October 2013.
- That 4-0 defeat in 2013 is the Blues' only defeat in their last seven trips to Elland Road in all competitions (W4 D2).
- Thomas Christiansen is the 12th manager in as many matches to be in charge of Leeds at home to Birmingham in a league match, a run that stretches back to December 1987 when Leeds were managed by Billy Bremner.
- Birmingham City have lost their last three league games - they haven't lost four in a row since April 2014 (a run of five). On that occasion, the fourth defeat in that run was against Leeds.
- Leeds haven't lost a home match on a Tuesday in any competition since September 2015, winning seven and drawing seven since a 1-0 defeat to Ipswich under Uwe Rosler.