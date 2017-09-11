Championship
Leeds19:45Birmingham
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Birmingham City

Pierre Michel-Lasogga
Pierre Michel-Lasogga scored twice on his debut in English football in Leeds' 5-0 win over Burton on Saturday
    Leeds United full-back Vurnon Anita (eye) and Eunan O'Kane (groin) are both available despite having to go off in Saturday's win over Burton.

    Striker Pierre Michel-Lasogga is in the squad but may not feature as his girlfriend is due to give birth.

    Birmingham City have no new injury or suspension concerns after Saturday's defeat at Norwich.

    Blues boss Harry Redknapp gave debuts to six players in that game and could name the same team.

    Match facts

    • Leeds have kept one clean sheet in their last 19 matches against Birmingham in all competitions, with Paddy Kenny the goalkeeper to do so in a 4-0 win in October 2013.
    • That 4-0 defeat in 2013 is the Blues' only defeat in their last seven trips to Elland Road in all competitions (W4 D2).
    • Thomas Christiansen is the 12th manager in as many matches to be in charge of Leeds at home to Birmingham in a league match, a run that stretches back to December 1987 when Leeds were managed by Billy Bremner.
    • Birmingham City have lost their last three league games - they haven't lost four in a row since April 2014 (a run of five). On that occasion, the fourth defeat in that run was against Leeds.
    • Leeds haven't lost a home match on a Tuesday in any competition since September 2015, winning seven and drawing seven since a 1-0 defeat to Ipswich under Uwe Rosler.

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Cardiff6510113816
    2Leeds64201221014
    3Wolves641184413
    4Ipswich6402108212
    5Sheff Utd640275212
    6Middlesbrough631273410
    7Derby6312107310
    8QPR631287110
    9Bristol City62318629
    10Sheff Wed62317529
    11Preston62313219
    12Nottm Forest6303911-29
    13Fulham61415417
    14Hull6213121207
    15Barnsley62138807
    16Reading621356-17
    17Norwich6213712-57
    18Aston Villa613279-26
    19Millwall61238715
    20Sunderland6123610-45
    21Birmingham611437-44
    22Burton6114414-104
    23Brentford603359-43
    24Bolton6024413-92
