Pages

The Metro leads on England's win over Slovakia and references Zlatan Ibrahimovic being selected in Manchester United's Champions League squad
The Metro leads on England's win over Slovakia and references Zlatan Ibrahimovic being selected in Manchester United's Champions League squad
The Guardian also leads on Marcus Rashford netting England's winner
The Guardian also leads on Marcus Rashford netting England's winner
The Sun point to England being close to qualifying for the World Cup in Russia
The Sun point to England being close to qualifying for the World Cup in Russia
The Daily Star points to Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld requiring a new deal to stay at White Hart Lane
The Daily Star points to Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld requiring a new deal to stay at White Hart Lane

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Get into golf

Golf Lesson
Men's Football College & Women's Football College

Football Training Open Day

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired