BBC Sport - NI's Jonny Evans - Clubs will be looking at our manager
'Clubs will be looking at our manager'
- From the section Football
Jonny Evans believes Michael O'Neil's success as Northern Ireland manager will attract interest from clubs in England.
"We don't want to lose him but he deserves a crack at a good club job," said Evans who scored in the 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over the Czech Republic.
The victory in Belfast means O'Neill's team are virtually assured of a November play-off to get to the World Cup finals in Russia.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired