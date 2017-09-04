BBC Sport - NI's Jonny Evans - Clubs will be looking at our manager

'Clubs will be looking at our manager'

Jonny Evans believes Michael O'Neil's success as Northern Ireland manager will attract interest from clubs in England.

"We don't want to lose him but he deserves a crack at a good club job," said Evans who scored in the 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over the Czech Republic.

The victory in Belfast means O'Neill's team are virtually assured of a November play-off to get to the World Cup finals in Russia.

