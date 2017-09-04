Dele Alli: England player's middle-finger gesture 'aimed at Kyle Walker'

Alli (right) helped England to a win that takes them five points clear at the top of Group F

England midfielder Dele Alli says his middle-finger gesture during the World Cup qualifier against Slovakia was aimed at team-mate Kyle Walker.

Television pictures showed the Tottenham player gesturing in the 77th minute of Monday's 2-1 win at Wembley.

The incident occurred after he was body-checked by Martin Skrtel, and referee Clement Turpin waved play on.

"Just to clarify, the gesture was a joke between me and my good friend Kyle Walker," Alli, 21, wrote on Twitter.

"Apologies for any offence caused."

It initially appeared as though Alli had been gesturing towards Turpin, with whom he also had words when he was substituted in the 93rd minute.

Alli and full-back Walker were team-mates at Spurs until this summer, when the latter moved to Manchester City.

England boss Gareth Southgate said the duo were "messing about", adding: "They have a strange way of communicating."

Alli's temperament has previously been questioned.

He missed the Premier League title run-in in 2015-16 after punching West Bromwich Albion's Claudio Yacob, and was sent off for a dangerous foul on Gent's Brecht Dejaegere during a Europa League game last February.

Kyle Walker (left) joined Manchester City from Tottenham for £45m this summer

England started Monday's match poorly, falling behind to Stanislav Lobotka's third-minute goal.

Eric Dier levelled with a near-post finish following a corner, before Marcus Rashford shot home for a much-improved home side.

England are five points clear of second-placed Slovakia in Group F with two games left to play.

The group winners qualify automatically for next summer's World Cup finals in Russia, with the runner-up going into the play-offs.