Champions League: Celtic's Leigh Griffiths 'will be fine' to face PSG

Leigh Griffiths came off with a calf strain as Scotland beat Malta 2-0

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths insists he will be "fine" for their Champions League Group B opener against Paris St-Germain next week.

Scotland coach Gordon Strachan said the 27-year-old was taken off during Monday's 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over Malta with a "tight calf".

Griffiths set up Christophe Berra's opener for the Scots, and added a second-half goal from close range.

"It's all right, it was just a precaution," said Griffiths.

"I was running through on goal and I felt a wee kick to the back of my calf. The game was safe, they weren't causing us problems and I've got a big month coming up for Celtic."

Celtic visit Hamilton Academical on Friday (19:45 BST), then host PSG on Tuesday, 12 September (also 19:45).

Griffiths said: "I'll be fine for Friday. I'll go in tomorrow and see the physios and speak to the manager and see what he wants to do.

"If he wants to rest me for Friday then be ready for Tuesday, happy days."

Griffiths has been troubled by his calf before and revealed he had discussed the possibility of surgery with his club but described an operation as a "last resort".

Strachan said: "He was a threat. Hopefully he'll be fine, hopefully for the game next week.

"I know they've got a game on Friday but I think the big one for them, due respect to Hamilton, would be the next one."