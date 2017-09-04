Scotland 2-0 Malta: Gordon Strachan content to stay in play-off hunt

Media playback is not supported on this device Strachan 'not thinking about Slovakia'

Head coach Gordon Strachan is happy Scotland's fate is in their own hands following a 2-0 win over Malta.

The Scots dropped down a place to fourth in World Cup qualifying Group F on goal difference, with Slovakia and Slovenia still to play.

But just one point covers the three teams fighting it out for a possible play-off spot and two wins next month would guarantee Scotland second place.

"I'm all right with that," Strachan said after beating Malta at Hampden.

"We tried to make up for bad performances or low-key performances by doing the best we can.

"They had the belief when things weren't going well to pick themselves up and go again. It showed that no matter what the belief would be elsewhere, they had a belief in themselves. So, that was good.

"We've put ourselves in a position now that we go into the final couple of games still with a chance of getting to the play-offs."

Christophe Berra's header in the first half was followed by Leigh Griffiths' close-range strike after the interval as Scotland followed up Friday's 3-0 win in Lithuania with another victory.

"Twenty-five attempts at goal - that says it all," said Strachan. "Forty-eight for the last two games so that's good enough to win games of football, if you make that amount of chances. You don't make those chances all the time at international level.

Wins in their final two games would secure second place for Scotland

"We could've scored more goals tonight but maybe they were a wee bit tired after Friday. That was more than enough tonight. It's been a good eight days for the players.

"I don't know the last time we had 25 attempts at goal."

Captain Scott Brown as well as Griffiths, Charlie Mulgrew, James McArthur and Grant Hanley all avoided a booking that would have resulted in a suspension for the next game against Slovakia in Glasgow.

"That could have affected them at times," Strachan said. "It had to be a bit of a more low tempo to make sure the guys got through that so that's a bonus as well."

Victory for Slovakia over England would have derailed Scotland's hopes and the second-placed team in Group F led early at Wembley before losing 2-1 as the hosts stretched their lead at the top to five points.

"Did they go in the lead, did they? I didn't know that," Strachan insisted.

"I had enough to worry about at the time to start worrying about something else.

"I'm not thinking about that [the next game] just now. What we have to do is keep an eye on the players for the next four weeks and make sure that they're all on top form by the time it gets round again.

"There might be other guys who are ready to go, maybe other guys that get injured. That's what we'll be doing for the next month."