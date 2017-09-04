BBC Sport - Northern Ireland 2-0 Czech Republic: Chris Brunt 'only took 60 caps to score a decent goal'
'It took me 60 caps to score a decent goal' - NI's Brunt

Chris Brunt reveals he had to "pull rank" on Northern Ireland team-mate Oliver Norwood to take the free-kick from which he made it 2-0 against the Czech Republic.
It was the midfielder's third international goal and he rated it as his best strike for his country.
Northern Ireland are second behind Germany in Group C and look likely to be involved in November's play-offs for a place in the 2018 finals in Russia.
