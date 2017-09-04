BBC Sport - Northern Ireland 2-0 Czech Republic: Michael O'Neill feels 'everybody gave everything'
'Everybody gave everything' - NI boss O'Neill
- From the section Football
Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill says he is immensely proud of his players after their 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over the Czech Republic.
First-half goals from West Bromwich Albion's Jonny Evans and Chris Brunt gave O'Neill's men a fifth successive victory which virtually assures them of a place in November's play-offs.
