BBC Sport - Northern Ireland 2-0 Czech Republic: Michael O'Neill feels 'everybody gave everything'

'Everybody gave everything' - NI boss O'Neill

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill says he is immensely proud of his players after their 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over the Czech Republic.

First-half goals from West Bromwich Albion's Jonny Evans and Chris Brunt gave O'Neill's men a fifth successive victory which virtually assures them of a place in November's play-offs.

