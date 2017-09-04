World Cup 2018: Northern Ireland 2-0 Czech Republic

Jonny Evans headed Northern Ireland into the lead with only his second goal in international football

Northern Ireland secured second place in Group C and took a huge step towards a World Cup play-off place by beating the Czech Republic 2-0 at Windsor Park.

First-half goals by West Bromwich Albion players Jonny Evans and Chris Brunt proved enough to secure victory.

Northern Ireland have now won five matches in a row for the first time.

They have still to play group leaders Germany and Norway as they aim to be one of the eight runners-up out of nine to take part in the play-offs.

Germany remain strong favourites to top Group C after hammering Norway 6-0 but Northern Ireland are still five points behind the world champions and in a good position to progress to the November play-offs.

The victory against the Czechs could prove crucial in maintaining a high position in the October Fifa rankings, which will decide the four highest eventual second-placed teams who will be kept apart in the play-off draw.

Northern Ireland are aiming to reach their first World Cup finals since 1986 and compete in successive major tournaments for the first time in their history.

Michael O'Neill's men are well on the way to proving their appearance at last year's Euro 2016 finals in France was no fluke but represented a genuine sustained upturn in the fortunes of the national team.

More to follow

Chris Brunt's 41st-minute free-kick beat Czech Republic goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik