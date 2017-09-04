World Cup 2018: Northern Ireland 2-0 Czech Republic

By Richard Petrie

BBC Sport NI at Windsor Park

Jonny Evans headed Northern Ireland into the lead with only his second goal in international football
Northern Ireland secured second place in Group C and took a huge step towards a World Cup play-off place by beating the Czech Republic 2-0 at Windsor Park.

First-half goals by West Bromwich Albion players Jonny Evans and Chris Brunt proved enough to secure victory.

Northern Ireland have now won five matches in a row for the first time.

They have still to play group leaders Germany and Norway as they aim to be one of the eight runners-up out of nine to take part in the play-offs.

Germany remain strong favourites to top Group C after hammering Norway 6-0 but Northern Ireland are still five points behind the world champions and in a good position to progress to the November play-offs.

The victory against the Czechs could prove crucial in maintaining a high position in the October Fifa rankings, which will decide the four highest eventual second-placed teams who will be kept apart in the play-off draw.

Northern Ireland are aiming to reach their first World Cup finals since 1986 and compete in successive major tournaments for the first time in their history.

Michael O'Neill's men are well on the way to proving their appearance at last year's Euro 2016 finals in France was no fluke but represented a genuine sustained upturn in the fortunes of the national team.

More to follow

Chris Brunt's 41st-minute free-kick beat Czech Republic goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik
Line-ups

Northern Ireland

  • 1McGovern
  • 2McLaughlin
  • 18Hughes
  • 5EvansBooked at 78mins
  • 11Brunt
  • 16Norwood
  • 21MagennisSubstituted forFergusonat 84'minutes
  • 8Davis
  • 13Evans
  • 14DallasSubstituted forLaffertyat 74'minutes
  • 9WashingtonSubstituted forHodsonat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Ferguson
  • 4Flanagan
  • 6Hodson
  • 7McGinn
  • 10Lafferty
  • 12Mannus
  • 15Paton
  • 17McLaughlin
  • 19McCartan
  • 20Lafferty
  • 22Lund
  • 23Carroll

Czech Rep

  • 1Vaclik
  • 3KalasBooked at 58mins
  • 17Suchy
  • 22NovakSubstituted forDockalat 66'minutes
  • 4Gebre Selassie
  • 8Darida
  • 15Soucek
  • 18Boril
  • 19KrejciSubstituted forKlimentat 55'minutes
  • 11Krmencik
  • 14JanktoSubstituted forHusbauerat 55'minutesBooked at 75mins

Substitutes

  • 2Kaderábek
  • 5Hovorka
  • 6Luftner
  • 7Zmrhal
  • 9Dockal
  • 10Husbauer
  • 12Horava
  • 13Kopic
  • 16Koubek
  • 20Barak
  • 21Kliment
  • 23Pavlenka
Referee:
Daniele Orsato

Match Stats

Home TeamNorthern IrelandAway TeamCzech Rep
Possession
Home23%
Away77%
Shots
Home5
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home6
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Northern Ireland 2, Czech Republic 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Northern Ireland 2, Czech Republic 0.

Attempt missed. Jan Kliment (Czech Republic) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jan Boril with a cross.

Attempt missed. Michal Krmencik (Czech Republic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Theodor Gebre Selassie with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Northern Ireland. Shane Ferguson replaces Josh Magennis.

Jan Boril (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Corry Evans (Northern Ireland).

Foul by Theodor Gebre Selassie (Czech Republic).

Oliver Norwood (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Northern Ireland. Conceded by Jan Boril.

Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Josh Magennis.

Booking

Jonny Evans (Northern Ireland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Josef Husbauer (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jonny Evans (Northern Ireland).

Booking

Josef Husbauer (Czech Republic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Josef Husbauer (Czech Republic).

Jonny Evans (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Northern Ireland. Kyle Lafferty replaces Stuart Dallas.

Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Chris Brunt.

Attempt blocked. Borek Dockal (Czech Republic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Theodor Gebre Selassie.

Offside, Northern Ireland. Steven Davis tries a through ball, but Josh Magennis is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Marek Suchy (Czech Republic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jan Kliment.

Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Jonny Evans.

Attempt blocked. Vladimir Darida (Czech Republic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Borek Dockal.

Attempt missed. Vladimir Darida (Czech Republic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Theodor Gebre Selassie.

Substitution

Substitution, Czech Republic. Borek Dockal replaces Filip Novak.

Tomas Soucek (Czech Republic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Corry Evans (Northern Ireland).

Attempt blocked. Josef Husbauer (Czech Republic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Theodor Gebre Selassie.

Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Michael McGovern.

Substitution

Substitution, Northern Ireland. Lee Hodson replaces Conor Washington.

Booking

Tomas Kalas (Czech Republic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jan Kliment (Czech Republic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jonny Evans (Northern Ireland).

Substitution

Substitution, Czech Republic. Jan Kliment replaces Ladislav Krejci.

Substitution

Substitution, Czech Republic. Josef Husbauer replaces Jakub Jankto.

Filip Novak (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Josh Magennis (Northern Ireland).

Attempt blocked. Josh Magennis (Northern Ireland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Tomas Soucek (Czech Republic).

