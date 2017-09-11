Manchester United v FC Basel

Marouane Fellaini scored against Leicester in the Premier League last month

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says he "feels weaker" without Marouane Fellaini in his squad after confirming the midfielder is a doubt for Tuesday's Champions League Group A tie with FC Basel.

Fellaini missed Saturday's 2-2 draw with Stoke because of a calf injury.

The Belgium international has divided opinion among fans since joining from Everton in 2013, but Mourinho was keen to emphasise his value.

"I need him," he said.

"He's a very important player for me, much more important than you can imagine. I feel weaker without him."

Phil Jones and Eric Bailly will both definitely miss the game because of a Uefa suspension, meaning Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof will start in the centre of defence.

Mourinho also confirmed David de Gea will start in goal instead of Sergio Romero, who often appeared in cup competitions last season.

Man Utd back where they belong - Mourinho

Manchester United are back in the Champions League for the first time since 2015 after winning the Europa League last season.

As well as Swiss side Basel, the Red Devils will also face Portuguese club Benfica and Russia's CSKA Moscow in the group stage.

"Being back in the Champions League is going back to the natural habitat," added Mourinho.

"Manchester United have been there season after season.

"For some players there's the motivation of playing in it for the first time, so we look forward to the match and I hope also Old Trafford feels it in the same way we are feeling."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This will be the fifth game between Manchester Utd and Basel, all in the Champions League. For now, the record is perfectly balanced with one win each and two draws.

Basel are unbeaten against Manchester Utd at Old Trafford, having drawn in their two previous trips (1-1 in March 2003, 3-3 in September 2011).

Manchester United

This is Manchester Utd's 21st Champions League participation, the most for an English side and the fourth-most after Real Madrid, Barcelona and Porto (22).

Only Liverpool (5) have won more European Cup/Champions League titles than Manchester Utd (3) among English clubs.

Manchester Utd have reached the knockout stages in 16 of their previous 20 Champions League appearances; however they haven't made it past the group stages since 2013-14.

Paul Pogba has only scored two goals in 32 Champions League games.

Jose Mourinho is one of five managers to have won the European Cup/Champions League with two different clubs, alongside Ernst Happel, Ottmar Hitzfeld, Jupp Heynckes and Carlo Ancelotti.

Mourinho is taking part in the Champions League with a fifth different club after Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid. Only Carlo Ancelotti (7), Rafael Benitez and Claudio Ranieri (6) have taken charge of more clubs in the competition.

Basel