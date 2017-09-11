Champions League - Group A
Man Utd19:45Basel
Venue: Old Trafford

Manchester United v FC Basel

Jose Mourinho
Marouane Fellaini scored against Leicester in the Premier League last month

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

    Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says he "feels weaker" without Marouane Fellaini in his squad after confirming the midfielder is a doubt for Tuesday's Champions League Group A tie with FC Basel.

    Fellaini missed Saturday's 2-2 draw with Stoke because of a calf injury.

    The Belgium international has divided opinion among fans since joining from Everton in 2013, but Mourinho was keen to emphasise his value.

    "I need him," he said.

    "He's a very important player for me, much more important than you can imagine. I feel weaker without him."

    Phil Jones and Eric Bailly will both definitely miss the game because of a Uefa suspension, meaning Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof will start in the centre of defence.

    Mourinho also confirmed David de Gea will start in goal instead of Sergio Romero, who often appeared in cup competitions last season.

    Man Utd back where they belong - Mourinho

    Manchester United are back in the Champions League for the first time since 2015 after winning the Europa League last season.

    As well as Swiss side Basel, the Red Devils will also face Portuguese club Benfica and Russia's CSKA Moscow in the group stage.

    "Being back in the Champions League is going back to the natural habitat," added Mourinho.

    "Manchester United have been there season after season.

    "For some players there's the motivation of playing in it for the first time, so we look forward to the match and I hope also Old Trafford feels it in the same way we are feeling."

    MATCH FACTS

    Head-to-head

    • This will be the fifth game between Manchester Utd and Basel, all in the Champions League. For now, the record is perfectly balanced with one win each and two draws.
    • Basel are unbeaten against Manchester Utd at Old Trafford, having drawn in their two previous trips (1-1 in March 2003, 3-3 in September 2011).

    Manchester United

    • This is Manchester Utd's 21st Champions League participation, the most for an English side and the fourth-most after Real Madrid, Barcelona and Porto (22).
    • Only Liverpool (5) have won more European Cup/Champions League titles than Manchester Utd (3) among English clubs.
    • Manchester Utd have reached the knockout stages in 16 of their previous 20 Champions League appearances; however they haven't made it past the group stages since 2013-14.
    • Paul Pogba has only scored two goals in 32 Champions League games.
    • Jose Mourinho is one of five managers to have won the European Cup/Champions League with two different clubs, alongside Ernst Happel, Ottmar Hitzfeld, Jupp Heynckes and Carlo Ancelotti.
    • Mourinho is taking part in the Champions League with a fifth different club after Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid. Only Carlo Ancelotti (7), Rafael Benitez and Claudio Ranieri (6) have taken charge of more clubs in the competition.

    Basel

    • Basel are making their eighth Champions League appearance, that's six more than any other Swiss club (Grasshopper, 2).
    • Basel have never progressed further than the last 16 in the Champions League (2011-12, 2014-15).
    • Basel are winless in their last 10 Champions League games (D4 L6), their longest drought in the competition. They've also never scored more than one goal in those 10 games.
    • This is Raphaël Wicky's first Champions League campaign as manager. As a player, he featured in four games with Hamburg in 2006-07, losing all of them.

    Scores, Results & Fixtures

    Tuesday 12th September 2017

    View all Champions League fixtures

    As It Stands

    A

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Basel00000000
    2Benfica00000000
    3CSKA00000000
    4Man Utd00000000

    B

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Celtic00000000
    2Bayern Mun00000000
    3Paris SG00000000
    4Anderlecht00000000

    C

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Atl Madrid00000000
    2Chelsea00000000
    3FK Qarabag00000000
    4Roma00000000

    D

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Barcelona00000000
    2Juventus00000000
    3Olympiakos00000000
    4Sporting00000000

    E

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Liverpool00000000
    2NK Maribor00000000
    3Sevilla00000000
    4Spartak Moscow00000000

    F

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Feyenoord00000000
    2Man City00000000
    3Napoli00000000
    4Shakt Donsk00000000

    G

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Besiktas00000000
    2FC Porto00000000
    3Monaco00000000
    4RB Leipzig00000000

    H

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Apoel Nic00000000
    2Bor Dortmd00000000
    3Real Madrid00000000
    4Tottenham00000000
    View full Champions League tables

    Top Stories

    Related to this story

    Explore the BBC

    Get Inspired Activity Finder

    Run by the BBC and partners

    Find ways to get active near you:

    Love to Swim logo

    Swimming Lessons (London Docklands)
    Get into golf

    Golf Lesson

    For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired