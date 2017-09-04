2018 World Cup: Cameroon fail to qualify after Nigeria draw

The five group winners from the final round of African qualifying will progress to the World Cup in Russia

African champions Cameroon cannot qualify for the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia after a 1-1 draw with Nigeria in Yaounde on Monday.

The result means Cameroon have just three points from four matches and can no longer finish top of Group B.

Nigeria took the lead after 30 minutes through Moses Simon after the ball broke to him in the area.

Cameroon equalised in the 75th minute as substitute Vincent Aboubakar scored from the penalty spot.

The other fourth round match in this group sees Algeria host Zambia in Constantine on Tuesday.

A win for Zambia will take them to seven points just three behind Nigeria with two games to play while Algeria must win to keep alive any slim hopes they still have of going to Russia.

Cameroon dominated the opening exchanges but failed to clear a ball after a great run into the area by Odion Ighalo, who made it to the byline.

The failed clearance fell to Victor Moses who fired the ball into the area and a seemingly offside Igahlo got another touch to steer it across for Simon to score.

On the hour mark Cameroon coach Hugo Broos made two changes to try and give Cameroon more of a threat in attack.

Vincent Aboubakar and Christian Bassagog came on to replace Benjamin Moukandjo and Jean-Pierre Nsame.

The changes had the desired affect as the Indomitable Lions pushed forward and forced Nigeria's third choice keeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa into a foul in the area.

Aboubakar stepped up to score the penalty in the 75th minute firing the ball straight down the middle.

Cameroon continued to put pressure on Nigeria looking for a winner that would have extended their World Cup hopes a little longer.

Ezenwa made amends for the penalty error with two saves in quick succession to deny first Nicolas Moumi and moments later Collins Fai.

Cameroon host Algeria next in October while Nigeria take on the visiting Zambia.