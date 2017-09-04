BBC Sport - Martin O'Neill says Republic can draw on previous big Aviva wins in Serbia game

O'Neill says Republic will draw on previous big Aviva wins

Martin O'Neill says his Republic of Ireland side can draw on big wins such as their shock 2015 victory over Germany in Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Serbia in Dublin.

"In games, when we are not having as much possession as other teams, we seem to find a way to pull it round," said O'Neill.

Top videos

Video

O'Neill says Republic will draw on previous big Aviva wins

Video

'England have exciting players' - Southgate

Video

Highlights: Patel & Taylor double act sets up Notts win

Video

Ouch! When trophy presentations go wrong...

Video

Strachan: We've dragged ourselves out a bad place

Video

Big-game experience key against Czechs - O'Neill

Video

Brussels Highlights

Video

It's a dream come true - Woodburn

Video

Scrum V highlights: Scarlets 57-10 Southern Kings

Video

NI skipper Davis wary of Czech threat in Belfast

Video

Scrum V highlights: Dragons 16-39 Leinster

Video

'They've waited so long' - Notts seal T20 Blast win

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Get into golf

Golf Lesson
Men's Football College & Women's Football College

Football Training Open Day

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired