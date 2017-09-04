BBC Sport - Martin O'Neill says Republic can draw on previous big Aviva wins in Serbia game
O'Neill says Republic will draw on previous big Aviva wins
- From the section Football
Martin O'Neill says his Republic of Ireland side can draw on big wins such as their shock 2015 victory over Germany in Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Serbia in Dublin.
"In games, when we are not having as much possession as other teams, we seem to find a way to pull it round," said O'Neill.
