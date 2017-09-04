Transfer gossip: Bale, Alderweireld, Wenger, Puigmal, Costa, Barkley

For completed deals, check our transfers page.

Transfer news

Manchester United will make another offer for Real Madrid's Gareth Bale, 28, next summer as manager Jose Mourinho tries to sign a world-class winger. (Sun)

Tottenham must offer central defender Toby Alderweireld improved terms or let him leave for another European club, says the 28-year-old's adviser. (Sun)

Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard wants striker Diego Costa to find a "solution" that means he will start playing for the club again. Costa, 28, has not featured this season having refused to return to training. (Marca, via Daily Mirror)

Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis has emailed the club's players to tell them their "improved squad" can challenge for the Premier League title this season. (Daily Star)

Six of the best... Who has already qualified for the World Cup - and who are their star men? Find out here

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says the club would have broken their transfer record to recruit loan signing Patrick Roberts on a permanent deal, but Manchester City were unwilling to sell the 20-year-old forward for £30m. (Goal)

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley did not join Chelsea on transfer deadline day because Blues boss Antonio Conte's phone was turned off when the 23-year-old's representatives wanted to discuss his role, according to former Burnley player Joey Barton. (Talksport)

Juventus are keen to sign Napoli defender Faouzi Ghoulam. The 26-year-old also interests Chelsea and Liverpool. (Tuttosport, via Talksport)

Leicester City are unlikely to sign former Manchester City right-back Bacary Sagna despite being widely linked with the 34-year-old free agent. (Leicester Mercury)

Spain youth international Arnau Puigmal, 16, has joined Manchester United from Espanyol. (Manchester Evening News)

Juventus are working towards signing three midfielders when their contracts expire next summer. The Serie A side want Barcelona's Andres Iniesta, 33, Liverpool's Emre Can, 23, and Schalke's Leon Goretzka, 22. (Tuttosport, via 90min)

Back pages

Meanwhile...

Roberto Mancini has emerged as a frontrunner to replace Slaven Bilic as West Ham manager should results not significantly improve. (Evening Standard)

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is preparing to sit his key players down for crucial talks when they return from international duty in order to help get their season back on track. (Sun)

Brazil legend Pele has backed Neymar's decision to leave Barcelona and join Paris St-Germain, and believes the fresh challenge will help him win the Ballon d'Or. (Marca)

A Preston North End fan received a surprise when her 'get well soon' letter to defender Tom Clarke prompted him to send a match-worn shirt and thank you card. (John Taylor, via North End News)

Manchester City and Liverpool have jointly hired a private jet to fly their Brazilian players back to the north west before their Premier League meeting this weekend. (Manchester Evening News)

Several members of the West Indies cricket team, who take on England in the third Test at Lord’s on Thursday, were at Wembley to watch England v Slovakia on Monday

An open letter from a Newcastle fan to Mike Ashley, which has been shared widely on social media, accuses the club's owner of failing "on all levels". (Chronicle)

Watford striker Jerome Sinclair says behind-the-scenes video covering transfer deadline day at Sheffield United is "one-sided". The Blades came close to signing the 20-year-old on loan. (Watford Observer)

Stoke City's academy boss has challenged the club to develop players good enough to mean manager Mark Hughes does not need to go into the transfer market. (Stoke Sentinel)

Best of Monday's transfer gossip

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez has broken his silence after the collapse of his deadline day move to Manchester City. The 28-year-old forward wrote on Instagram: "You will realise that what today seems like a sacrifice, will end up being the greatest achievement of your life." (Manchester Evening News)

Playmaker Lionel Messi, 30, is said to be considering his future at Barcelona following the departure of Neymar, 25, and the club's failure to sign the likes of Philippe Coutinho, 25, and Angel di Maria, 29. (Diario Gol, via Daily Express)

Manchester United could revive their interest in Antoine Griezmann, 26, as his release clause at Atletico Madrid is to be halved from its previous figure of £184m (€200m) when the Spanish club's transfer embargo ends in January. (Mundo Deportivo, via Daily Express)

Ex-Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna, 34, is available on a free transfer after being released by Manchester City and has been linked with Crystal Palace, West Ham and Brighton. (Croydon Advertiser)